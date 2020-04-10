Correction
A story in Thursday's Herald-Argus, "Pandemic is not stopping crime", erroneously reported that liquor stores in La Porte County have been forced to close. While such stores are closed to walk-in traffic, they can remain open for curb-side purchases.
Property tax bills mailed Thursday
La PORTE – La Porte County Treasurer Lynne Spevak has announced that property tax bills were mailed Thursday. Because of the stay-at-home order, the Treasurer’s Office will not be able to accept cash payments or in-person payments until the order is lifted. Property owners can mail payments to the Treasurer’s Office at 555 Michigan Ave., La Porte, 46350; include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a printed receipt.
Drop boxes are located at the courthouses and at the Treasurer’s Office at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City. E-check, credit or debit may be paid online through the laporteco.in.gov website. Horizon Bank cannot take walk-in payments in the lobby, but will accept payment with the tax coupon at their drive thru. For questions, call (219) 325-5575.
