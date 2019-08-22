Sheriff’s department conducting stop-arm violation enforcement patrols
La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is conducting school bus safety patrols through Aug. 30.
Recently the sheriff’s department was awarded a Stop-Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Additional deputies will be working SAVE during peak times when school buses are loading and unloading students across La Porte County. The high visibility enforcement project will specifically target speeding violations, aggressive drivers and school bus stop-arm violations.
SAVE is a traffic safety grant that is funded with monies from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and administered by ICJI. For more information related to traffic safety visit https://www.in.gov/cji/.
ISP sobriety checkpoint in Porter County
CHESTERTON – Indiana State Police Lowell District Commander Lieutenant Terry Gose, in conjunction with the Northern Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership and Chesterton Police, has announced a sobriety checkpoint in Porter County on Friday.
The exact location and time will not be disclosed.
Motorists who are not impaired can expect a short delay of 2-3 minutes while passing through. Motorist entering the checkpoint are encouraged to have their drivers license and vehicle registration readily available to minimize the delay.
Troopers encourage all motorists to call 911 or the closest ISP Post when they observe another motorist that may be impaired. Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.
County officials to discuss pawn shops
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council and La Porte County Board of Commissioners will conduct a joint workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 26, in the Assembly Room of the County Government Complex at 809 State St., La Porte.
The workshop is being held to discuss a proposed pawn shop ordinance. The workshop will be followed by the regular meeting of the County Council at 6:30 p.m.
Mill Creek/Fish Lake Community Health Fair slated
WALKERTON — The seventh annual Mill Creek/Fish Lake Community Health Fair will be held Sept. 13, 2019 4-6 p.m. at the Fish Lake Library, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton.
The Mill Creek Community Lions will provide Glaucoma and Acuity screenings as well as information and guidance on Diabetes Awareness. Health insurance enrollment education, Medicare Supplement insurance education and Smoking Cessation counseling will be provided by Covering Kids & Families of Healthy Communities and HealthCare Solutions Team. All offerings are at no charge.
Health Benefits of Massage workshop planned
La PORTE — A Health Benefits of Massage workshop is being held on Sept. 3 from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the Purdue Extension- La Porte County office located at 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
Join us in this hands on workshop and learn the five basic Swedish massage strokes along with the latest on the benefits of message.
This program is presented by Allison Goshorn PhD, MA, LMT Purdue Extension Health & Human Sciences Educator.
To make a reservation please call 324-9407. Workshop is limited to 30 people. Please plan to wear short sleeves.
PTABOA board will meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
