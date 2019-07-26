Mid-Summer Basketball Shoot-Out is Saturday
FISH LAKE — The Mill Creek Community Lions Club in concert with it's Lions Paws for Support Paddlefest in Fish Lake will also be sponsoring a Mid-Summer Basketball Shoot-Out at the American Legion Basketball Court in Fish Lake.
The Saturday, July 27 Shoot-Out consists of a Free Throw Contest and 3 Point Shot Contest. Divisions are Students Middle School and Younger ($3), High School Students ($3) and Open Class ($5).
Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. with competition starting at 11 a.m.
First and Second place ribbons will be awarded in each contest and division. Participants 17 and under must have waiver signed by parent or guardian. Forms are available at registration or Fish Lake Library.
Any profits will go to the 'Lions Paws for Support project, sponsoring adoption of emotional support animals to veterans dealing with the effects of PTSD/TBI. All times are CDT.
NICTD Board to meet
CHESTERTON — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board will meet Aug. 5 at the NICTD Offices, 33 E. U.S. 12, Chesterton.
An Executive Session is at 9:30 a.m. and the Public Session is at 10:30 a.m.
The final agenda will be available at the meeting.
