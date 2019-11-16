County Zoning Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the La Porte County Complex in La Porte.
The agenda includes petitions for variances for a 26-foot-high pole barn in the 8000 block of West Country Lane in Michigan City; a pole barn with a 20-foot side setback in the 10500 block of West Alida Road in Westville; and a 22-foot accessory structure in the 6200 block of West Darlene Lane in New Durham Township.
Imagination Station ribbon cutting
MICHIGAN CITY – The public is invited to join Paladin at the dedication of the Imagination Station Child Development Center on Thursday in honor of Wendy Rae Englander, whose life inspired the mission to fulfill the developmental potential of all children and families.
A ribbon cutting will take place at the center at 1200 E. Coolspring Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Tours will be offered and light refreshments will be available until 6:30 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged to ensure there are enough refreshments.
More information can be found at childcareimaginationstation.org/ or by calling (219) 872-6723.
VNA hosts informational workshop
VALPARAISO — VNA of Northwest Indiana will be joining organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November.
For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months at home, surrounded by their loved ones.
VNA of NWI will be hosting a free educational lunch and learn open to the public on Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. It will focus on contingency notebooks, three-ring binders containing information that a personal representative need to know should one become seriously incapacitated or die. Seating is limited and reservations are available by calling (219) 531-8051.
The events will be held at the VNA Administration building, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso.
State gets grant to fight asthma
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 613,000 Indiana residents, including nearly 104,000 children, report they have asthma, according to the 2017 Indiana Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
The Indiana State Department of Health has been awarded a grant from the CDC to improve the reach, quality, effectiveness and sustainability of asthma control services.
ISDH will receive $625,000 each year to align with the CDC’s Controlling Childhood Asthma-Reducing Emergencies initiative.
The five-year grant will allow ISDH to strengthen existing organizational infrastructure to expand the reach of services through six EXHALE strategies:
n Education on asthma self-management
n eXtinguish smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke
n Home visits for trigger reaction and self-management education
n Achievement of guidelines-based medical management
n Linkages and coordination of care
n Environmental policies or best practices to reduce indoor and outdoor asthma triggers.
