Braun's Mobile Office comes to Westville
WESTVILLE – U.S. Senator Mike Braun announced his team will be bringing its Mobile Offices to Westville to allow constituents to meet directly with staff to discuss legislative and policy issues, or to get help working with a federal agency.
The Mobile Office will be at the Westville Town Hall's Community Room, 100 Setser Drive (Westville Shopping Center on U.S. 421) on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Viscolosy to host Town Forum at PNW
WESTVILLE – U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky will host a series of Town Forums throughout the First Congressional District in January, including a stop at Purdue University Northwest in Westville.
“I am looking forward to the 2020 Town Forums and hearing directly from residents about their issues of concern and how I can best serve and represent their interests this coming year,” Visclosky said.
The Westville forum will be Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in the PNW Library Student and Faculty Building at 1401 S. U.S. 421.
South Central School Board to meet
UNION MILLS – The South Central Board of School Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the School Board Room at 9808 S. CR-600W in Union Mills.
The agenda includes board reorganization, a presentation from the SERT Team, and the first reading of new/update NEOLA policies.
Life drawing open session offered
CHESTERTON — The next session of Life Drawing Open Studio will be held on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Center.
Typically, fully clothed models will be used for each session. On rare occasion, there will be a professional partially clad or nude model. Artists can use any media from pencil, charcoal, pastel or paint. This is an open studio setting, so each participating artist will need to come prepared with their own supplies and will be asked to clean up afterwards. Ivan Chermel, the organizer, can provide some guidance to students. But, this is not a structured class.
The cost of each session is $15 and students must pre-register. For questions, contact the Chesterton Art Center at (219) 926-4711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.