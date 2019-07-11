Household hazardous waste collection event
MICHIGAN CITY – The Solid Waste District of La Porte County will conduct a Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday at the Marquette Mall West Parking Lot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Residents can bring any household chemicals such as oil, antifreeze, oil-based paint, fertilizers, etc. for proper recycling and/or disposal. Also accepted are sharps/syringes contained in a hard-sided container such as a laundry detergent bottle, and medications placed in a clear resealable bag. Latex-based paint will not be accepted.
The next Household Hazardous Waste event will be Aug. 10 at the Kankakee Valley REMC on U.S. 30 in Wanatah from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 326-0014.
Solid Waste District Board will meet
La PORTE — The Solid Waste District of La Porte County District Board meeting will be held July 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Solid Waste District Office, 2857 W. Ind. 2, La Porte.
Monarch program at Chesterton Garden Center
CHESTERTON – Chesterton Feed & Garden Center will host a monarch butterfly session with Jan Koss, focused on creating a monarch habitat for your home garden, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at 400 Locust St. in Chesterton.
Koss, a gold-level master gardener will discuss supplying butterflies with inviting habitats that includes appropriate plant selection, water sources, and microenvironments to provide protection. She will discuss specific plants that feed and nourish monarchs; what you can do to help the monarchs increase their population; and tips and tricks for reattaching chrysalis that become unattached and how to spot problem situations.
“Monarchs make an amazing journey every year. It’s nature at its finest,” said Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center. “While they are here its to great to welcome them into your yard and garden. It helps them and they will repay you with a summer full of beautiful fluttering wonder.”
Koss – a key player in developing a Habitat for Humanity project entitled, “It’s My First Yard! What Do I do!” – received the 2014 Shirley Heinze native award for best native home garden.
Donations sought for Grand Prix silent auction
MICHIGAN CITY – Visit Michigan City La Porte is seeking donations to the 2019 Great Lakes Grand Prix Silent Auction.
All proceeds will go to Michigan City Emergency Management/ Homeland Security volunteers, whose mission is to minimize the impact of catastrophic events on the community.
La Porte County Emergency Management trains citizens to be prepared to quickly act by providing professional and proper emergency service and safety.
The 10th anniversary race in 2018 pumped more than $12.4 million into La Porte County's economy, and had an all-time high attendance of more than 190,000 for the three-day event.
Visit Michigan City La Porte spokeswoman Jane Daley said donating to the auction is a great way to promote your business, and they are especially interested in overnight stay vouchers or gift certificates that encourage visitors to return to the area. Visit Michigan City La Porte is a not-for-profit 501C6 entity and donations are tax deductible.
For more information or to get a sponsorship form, contact Daley jane@michigancitylaporte.com or (219) 872-5055.
South Shore Line celebrates teachers with free rides, essay contest
CHESTERTON – To thank local educators for their hard work, SSL created Teacher Appreciation Week, where educators are invited to ride the SSL for free from July 15 - 21, on all off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. To ride, educators will need to present a valid school ID.
“We want to continue to do something to show our appreciation,” said Nicole Barker, director of Capital Investment & Implementation for the SSL. Teachers work so hard to positively impact the lives of students in Northwest Indiana, South Bend and Chicago. This is our way of saying thank you.”
In addition to free rides, during South Shore Line’s (SSL) Teacher Appreciation Week, essay applications will be accepted from educators for a chance to win free field trip transportation for their classes.
For a chance to win free field trip transportation, educators are asked to submit an essay focusing on what they did on the day they utilized the free train service. All essays must be submitted by July 29, and the winner will be contacted via email and announced on social media.
Essay Contest Guidelines:
Submission must include educator’s name, email address, school and grade(s) currently taught.
The essay must include a 1-3 paragraph(s) description of your trip and what you did for the day. Photos are encouraged and may be shared on SSL social media.
Email essays to mysouthshoreline@gmail.com with the subject “Teachers Ride Free Essay”
Only one submission per educator is allowed.
The field trip must occur during the 2019-20 school year.
