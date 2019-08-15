FORT WAYNE — With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Hamlet
Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oregon Davis High School, 5990N CR-750E
Hanna
Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon, Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St.
La Porte
Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., La Porte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
Michigan City
Aug. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m., St. Stanislaus, 1506 Washington St.
Aug. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave
Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Palko Services, 4991 W. U.S. 20
Aug. 28 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
Aug. 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
