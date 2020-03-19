MICHIGAN CITY — In an effort to protect employees and customers from risk of COVID-19 infection, Horizon and Centier banks have announced the closure of all their branch lobbies to walk-in traffic, although drive-thru, phone and online options will remain available, while PNC Bank has announced other changes to its operations.
On Thursday, Horizon Bank said the lobbies of all Horizon Bank locations throughout Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only. The bank’s drive up, ATM, and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open and hours of operation will remain unchanged at this time. In addition, all offices and departments will be staffed and available to assist customers by telephone.
“At Horizon, there is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and communities we serve,” said Horizon CEO Craig Dwight. “We have announced the temporary measure of having our lobbies open by appointment only to do all that we can to ensure a safe environment while serving the financial needs of our customers and community. As we face the unknown impact of the COVID-19 virus, we continue to monitor the situation from credible sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state and local public health authorities.”
Horizon is encouraging customers to call their local branch to schedule an appointment during normal business hours. In addition, Horizon is encouraging customers to bank from home using many alternative banking options available such as: online and mobile banking, Bank by Telephone, Call Center (888) 873-2640, ATM’s, Live Video Banking or by calling the offices direct.
Horizon said it will continue to update customers and communities as this situation changes and have created a dedicated webpage on www.horizonbank.com where you will find updates, ways to bank remotely, helpful resources and any changes to branch hours or services at: www.horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources/.
Michael E. Schrage, CEO and Chairman of Centier Bank, also announced Wednesday that his bank has temporarily closed all branch lobbies and in-store branches, limiting service to drive-up banking, in an effort to minimize social exposure during the global coronavirus threat.
The decision was made following guidance and information from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local health and government officials. The temporary closure will last until further notice.
“On behalf of everyone at Centier Bank, our hearts go out to those who have been affected by coronavirus - not only those who have contracted the virus - but their caretakers, as well as those in the workforce who have been impacted by closures,” Schrage said in a statement Tuesday. “Our top priority at Centier Bank is always, and remains to be, the health and safety of our clients, associates, and our communities.”
Additionally, Centier Bank is posting business updates and directing clients to utilize digital banking resources, as well as other pertinent information on a page within its website: https://Centier.com/Coronavirus.
“At this time, we are encouraging our clients to enroll in digital banking, as well as update their email address by logging into their accounts, so they can receive our updates and communication,” Schrage explained. “The coronavirus page on our website provides instructions to walk clients through the steps. Our universal bankers are also available during business hours at the branches and can be reached by phone to make an appointment for services that require inside access.”
For a directory of Centier Bank branch locations and phone numbers, go to https://centier.com/ locations. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.
The changes, which will go into effect Friday, March 20, will allow
PNC Bank said the following changes will take effect Friday, March 20:
Temporarily adjusting retail branch access, operating primarily in a drive-up only mode, augmented with select branches that do not provide drive-up capability, to ensure branch access across PNC communities. Together, about three quarters of PNC’s current branch locations will remain open to service customers. The remainder of PNC branches will be closed until further notice. To locate a PNC branch, customers may visit the PNC branch locator.
Consistent Branch Hours, for all open locations will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday.
Offering Essential Appointments, for customers requiring safe deposit box access, loan closings or other banking services that cannot be delivered through the drive-up, by telephone, through the ATM network or via mobile or online banking. To make appointments, customers are encouraged to check the PNC branch locator to find the most convenient open branch.
“The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve remains our top priority, and our thoughts are with those who are being impacted by this global pandemic,” said Bill Demchak, PNC chairman, president and CEO. “The challenges all of us face at this time are unprecedented, and PNC is making these adjustments to help keep our customers and employees safe. Great consideration went into these decisions and we are confident in our ability to seamlessly deliver through these changes with minimal disruption at the level of service our customers expect and deserve. We also have the capital and liquidity to continue to meet the needs of our entire customer base.”
