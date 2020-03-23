La PORTE — Anytime Fitness is doing their part to help their local communities through these difficult times.
Due to the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local government agencies, the clubs recently voluntarily closed down temporarily amid the coronavirus pandemic in effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
Being a club that prides itself being a supportive community to its members, Anytime Fitness decided that when they had to temporarily close, they want to do something to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Anytime Fitness clubs will donate meals to children that are out of school. Lunch bags will be available for pick up in La Porte from noon-4 p.m. and Michigan City from noon-4 p.m.
“We knew we had to do something to help those who needed our help,” said Kevin Scott of Anytime Fitness. “From the parents that are laid off, to the kids that are out of school, things are different right now and if we have the opportunity to help, it’s a no brainer.”
Items that will be in the lunch bags will be apples, granola bars, juice boxes, mac & cheese, cereal, combos and Spaghetti O’s.
