La PORTE — A La Porte County tradition that traces its origins back to World War I was continued this past weekend when county officials recognized local veterans during its annual La Porte County Patriotic Service Medal Ceremony.
The Saturday ceremony at the La Porte County Complex recognized five former La Porte County military personnel — representing three different branches of the armed services.
Those recognized were:
• Robert Blankenship Jr., U.S. Army
• Nicolas Gonzales and Michael Mathis, U.S. Air Force
• Ramon Nadal and Robert Rambo, U.S. Navy
The county also recognized U.S. Army veteran Corey Chavez, though he did not attend the ceremony.
La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski and Veterans Service Officer Joe Golec – themselves military veterans – honored the recipients for their service to America. La Porte Mayor-elect Tom Dermody joined the pair to distribute the service medals.
"You put on your uniform, you took the oath and you put your life on hold to serve your country," Mrozinski said to the vets. "For that, you deserve some sort of recognition. We just want every veteran in La Porte County to know how much their service is appreciated. That's why we do this."
The county modeled the award after medals gifted to local servicemen after their return home from World War I more than a century ago, Mrozinski said. La Porte County leaders created the patriotic service medal as a way to recognize local military personnel, regardless of branch.
In 2005, Mrozinski and other county leaders resurrected the tradition, offering medals to any former member of the armed services who lives in La Porte County and has an honorable discharge from service. During the first awards ceremony in February 2006, the county handed out more than 500 medals in front a packed house at La Porte High School.
The county has continued to give out the medals every year. Mrozinski noted the region is one of the few places in the country that offers such a distinction to veterans.
"When the call of duty was sounded, all answered the bell that beckoned as it relates to serving our great country," Golec said. "I don't think anything else needs to be added."
