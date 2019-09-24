Another change in plans for EMS base

La PORTE — With officials' plans to move the structure recently falling through, the 4 year old La Porte EMS ambulance hanger may face demolition.
During a joint-workshop between the county commissioners and council Monday, La Porte County Facilities Director Larry Levendowski told leaders his department is considering building a new La Porte headquarters for emergency service after all. The announcement reverses course on the commissioners' decision in spring to move the existing structure on 305 State St. one block east to make room for construction of the new La Porte Hospital facility.
The reveal comes a month after the commissioners rejected a bid to relocate the whole structure for $1.4 million. The estimate exceeded the nearly $1.1 million in proceeds from the land sale between the county and La Porte Hospital for the property the current EMS base sits on, funds leaders have set aside to pay for a new building.
Levendowski, who commissioners placed in charge of the project in August, told leaders Monday that, due to the high price of moving the existing structure, his department is exploring building a new ambulance hanger instead.
Officials initially considered this option after selling the current La Porte EMS property to the hospital, with cost projections coming in at around $1.4 million. Thanks to several cost-saving measures, the maintenance department has shaved the estimated cost down to approximately $1.1 million, Levendowski said.
"We will take everything out of [the old] building," he said. "Everything: cabinetry, countertops, as much ceiling tile as we can save, all the doors, all the fixtures, furnaces, heaters. Everything, to reuse as much as we can, to save as much as we can."
The maintenance department has also streamlined the design of the new building and is also handling the engineering and design work in-house, which has also cut down on costs, Levendowski said.
The county may be able to save even more dollars by constructing the new hanger using a wood frame with concrete siding rather than the current masonry design, the facilities director said. Due to the city of La Porte's zoning requirements, however, the county would have to seek a variance to use such materials, he said.
Even with these tweaks, however, Levendowski is doubtful that the county can get the structure down to $961,000, the cost engineering firm RQAW projected for the base relocation earlier this year. This figure would allow the county to spend around $100,000 leftover from the hospital land sale on needed improvements to the Michigan City EMS base.
Among the work required at the Coolspring Avenue site is the expansion of the ambulance bay. Besides giving crews a safer work environment, a larger garage is needed to store two new ambulances due to arrive next month, said EMS Director Andrew McGuire.
These vehicles are larger than the models they are slated to replace at Michigan City, and will not fit inside the current hangar, McGuire said. The service intended to trade in the older vehicles in December, expecting crews to have finished modifications to Coolspring garage by then.
With plans now up in the air, EMS will hang onto the smaller vehicles for an additional six to seven months, keeping them in service in Michigan City. The service will store the larger models at the service's temporary base at the former House of Fara warehouse in La Porte, where it will set up shop this winter while crews build the new hangar.
Eventually, though, the county will have to fund the hangar expansion, McGuire said.
"We have to continue the project," he said. "We can't slow down, we can't stop...we have to get permission for the project from [Michigan City]. Permits will take around two to three months."
In the meantime, Levendowski and his department will continue to work to reduce the price tag for the new La Porte structure. Assuming construction begins by mid-October, the director believes crews could have the building finished by June.
La Porte Hospital officials have been accommodating to the proposed changes, including extending the county's lease for the House of Fara building through June 1. McGuire said that work on the temporary La Porte base is well underway and that ambulances should be moving in by Nov. 1, a month ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline the hospital has given the service to vacate its current base.
The newest upheaval with the relocation was not welcome news for several commissioners and council members attending Monday's workshop.
"We need to learn from this," said Councilman Jeff Santana. "I think we could have negotiated [with the hospital] a hell of a lot better."
The subject came up again during the council's regular meeting later in the evening. The members voted 4-2 in favor of paying more than $36,000 to RQAW for work related to the EMS base relocation, dipping into funds from the land sale.
Council President Randy Novak and Vice President Mark Yagelski voted against paying for the engineering work. Both stated concerns about the using land sale money for the bill, given the current $1.1 million price tag to build the new base.
"It's not Monopoly money," Yagelski said. "This money is going to have to go build a building that we don't have."
Despite his misgivings about the direction the project has taken, Santana voted in favor of paying RQAW, as the company had already performed the invoiced work.
"We just need to put this one in our memory bank, because it didn't work out the way it was supposed to," he said.
Also on Monday, the council:
• Voted to appropriate $60,000 from the county Riverboat fund to the La Porte Sheriff's Office for fuel for the remainder of the year.
• Voted to appropriate $3,700 from the county Riverboat fund to the sheriff's office to replace a damaged vehicle. The money is the difference between the money the sheriff's office received from insurance and the purchase price of the new car.
• Voted to give the sheriff's office permission to spend $4,400 from the K-9 Donation Fund for a new vehicle kennel, cooling system and door actuator.
• Voted to appropriate no more than $3,500 from the county Riverboat fund to the county IT department to purchase new security cameras for the Michigan City courthouse.
• Voted to appropriate $17,800 from the county Riverboat fund to the coroner office's autopsy and professional services accounts.
• Voted to appropriate $13,837 to the county EMS to purchase replacement computer and printer equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.