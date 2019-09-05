La PORTE — The festival that celebrates community and creativity will mark its 21st year in Downtown La Porte.
La Porte's annual Sunflower Fair will be held on Sept. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m.
The festival is situated along Michigan Avenue between Lincoln Way and Noble Street. With more than 130 craft and specialty vendors, the Sunflower Fair is one of the largest area festivals. Attendees can eat delicious food from a variety of non-profit organizations and local eateries. The La Porte Farmer’s Market will also be on hand for the day with locally sourced produce and goods.
Beyond vendors, there are activities for the whole family. The Kiwanis Club of La Porte’s 5K Run and Fun Walk begins at 8 a.m. with registration at 6:45 a.m. An antique car show, organized by the Michiana Antique Car Club, can be viewed on Michigan Avenue south of Harrison Street. Participants can also listen to live music in the food court on the north end of Michigan Avenue.
The Artist's Gallery Walk, located inside the Historic Rumely Hotel, will once again have a great variety of local artists' works on display. Visitors are invited to walk through and vote on their favorite piece. Each artist will have a diverse selection of new work on display. The artists will be on hand, working on their preferred choice of artistry medium, live for everyone to observe.
Activities are also available for those with a competitive side with the Tom R. Fara Memorial Rib Cook-Off and the Wyatt Wilke Memorial Sunflower Contest.
Participants are asked to bring their sunflowers to the City Hall steps before 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 with judging beginning at 11 a.m. Categories include: Tallest sunflower, largest sunflower seed head and sunflower stalk with the most blooms.
The La Porte County Public Library will hold a coloring contest for children ages 3 to 12. Pick up a coloring page at your local library and return it by Sept. 17 to be entered in the contest.
Again this year, the La Porte Jaycees will offer a Build-a-Scarecrow booth and photo booth located on Maple Avenue. Children will have the opportunity to ride the Lions Club Train which runs the length of the festival or ride carnival rides for only $2 per ticket or $5 for 3 tickets.
For more information, visit La Porte Sunflower Fair on Facebook or www.sunflowerfair.com or contact the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership at 324-8584.
For questions or interest in showing art with The Rumely Art Walk next year, contact Clinton Worthington (574) 876-5794 or clintonworthington@gmail.com.
