WANATAH — The 2019 edition of Pinney Purdue Field Day is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Pinney Purdue Agriculture Center is located at 11402 County Line Road, Wanatah, two miles west of U.S. 421 and 1/2 mile north of U.S. 30. Participants will have opportunities to get updates on current ag production issues, visit with neighbors and fellow producers as well as ag supply and service exhibitors, and enjoy a great sponsored meal.
Registration and exhibitor booths open at 7:30 a.m. CDT in the new machinery shed on the east side of County Line Road; parking is also on the east side of the road. The Field Day program starts at 8:15 a.m. CDT.
The program begins at 8:15 a.m. CDT when Dr. Jason Henderson, Purdue’s Associate Ag Dean and Extension Director, will discuss Farm Incomes: Glass Half-Full or Half-Empty?
Field tours will begin at 9:20 a.m. CDT and will include stops with Purdue Extension Specialists Bill Johnson, weed science, who will give an update on this year’s “war on weeds”; Darcy Telenko, field crops plant pathologist, on managing diseases in corn and soybean; and Shaun Casteel, soybean and small grains specialist, will talk about soybean management for top yields. Phil Woolery, Extension Educator in Starke and Pulaski Counties, will present ideas about tackling invasive species. Marguerite Bolt, Purdue Extension Hemp Specialist, will review hemp production options in Indiana.
The field day will conclude with a sponsored pork chop lunch cooked by Birky Family Farms of Kouts, Indiana. Participants are welcome to visit with Field Day exhibitors, who will be recognized for their help in sponsoring the Field Day, and talk to neighbors and presenters.
A twilight program is planned on the same day again this year for those unable to attend the morning programs. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and twilight presentations start at 6 p.m. CDT.
Jim Camberato, Purdue Extension fertility specialist, will discuss key points for nutrient management in times of slim profit margins. Walt Sell, Purdue Extension soil health specialist, will demonstrate the characteristics and benefits of resilient soils in challenging weather. Gene Matzat, Purdue Extension educator in La Porte County, will give an update on the statewide voluntary Driftwatch program.
Those needing recertification credits for their private pesticide applicator licenses can receive a credit at either the field day or twilight program (a $10 fee will be charged for PARP credits; please bring your license with you). Commercial pesticide applicators can get Continuing Certification Hours (CCHs). Certified Crop Advisers can also acquire needed continuing education units.
For more information, please call the Purdue Extension – La Porte County office at 324-9407. A field day flyer with more details can be accessed at www.extension.purdue.edu/laporte. More information is also at the Pinney Purdue Ag Center website at www.agriculture.purdue.edu/pac/ppac/.
If auxiliary aids and services due to disabilities are required, contact the La Porte Extension Office at 324-9407 or Porter County Extension Office at (219) 465-3555 at least three days prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.