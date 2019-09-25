La PORTE — The Indiana Barn Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Barn Tour on Saturday.
Featured on this year’s tour are five barns and one church within La Porte and Porter Counties. Tour hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The first stop of this self-driving tour is the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte, for registration, tickets, maps and instructions.
Tickets are $10 and may also be purchased at the Indiana Barn Foundation website, www.indianabarns.org/events. A limited number of tickets are also available for purchase in advance at the museum.
The foundation’s mission is to save Indiana’s endangered barns. All funds from the event support preservation education and repair grants for barn owners.
The barns on the tour include:
• c.1855 Dinwiddie barn in the town of La Porte, which was recently renovated by renowned timber framers Trillium Dell. Two other turn-of-the-century outbuildings are also being restored on site.
• c.1910 La Porte County Home Dairy Barn is a landmark that graces the La Porte skyline. Its restoration was completed in 2018 through the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers, who will open the barn to tour attendees. The barn was part of the La Porte County “Poor Farm” that was established in 1886.
• Forrester Farm barn, in La Porte, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
• Kosmatka barn, in Chesterton, which was chosen as one of Indiana's top Bicentennial Barns.
• Ledgemere barn, in Chesterton, which was recently named as a recipient of IBF's Mauri Williamson Barn Preservation Grant.
Barn experts and owners will be on hand for in-depth discussions about the structures and their history.
The Bicentennial Barn Quilt will be on display at the museum on the day of the tour. The quilt contains 92 squares, each representing a different county in Indiana. It was sold to a private collector who has graciously loaned it to the Indiana Barn Foundation for the day.
In addition, the book, Indiana Bicentennial Barn Quilt, will be available for purchase. The book tells the story of each barn depicted on the quilt.
The museum will be open to tour goers at a reduced admission fee of $3 for the day. Hours at the museum are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Garwood Orchard, Indiana's largest orchard, will also be open for tour-goers.
As an added bonus, the 19th century Carmel Chapel, located on CR-50S between CR-700W ad Forrester Road in New Durham Township, La Porte County will be open for touring.
Also, the Rumely Allis-Chalmers La Porte Heritage Center, 2859 Ind. 2, will be open for tractor enthusiasts to visit.
Sponsors of the 2019 Barn Tour are Garwood Orchard, KW Garner Preservation, Consulting and Design and the La Porte County Historical Society.
For more information, visit the Indiana Barn Foundation website at www.indianabarns.org or their Facebook page.
