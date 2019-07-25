MICHIGAN CITY — At one point in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) engages in battle with a horde of drones atop a bridge.
The scene from Marvel’s latest entry in its cinematic universe features action, spectacle and the handiwork of Michigan City native James Ward, an animator for Sony Pictures Imageworks.
In fact, it’s Ward’s fifth Spider-Man film, including “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and the Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
“I never set out to work on so many Spider-Man movies or anything,” Ward said this past week. “It’s just what we do at Sony. But as a kid I definitely liked the character.”
Ward’s work on that character, and his life in animation, will be discussed Friday, when he returns to Michigan City for a behind-the-scenes look at animated filmmaking at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St. The free event starts at 4 p.m.
For the presentation, the Michigan City High School grad plans to explain how he got into animation; what it takes to be an animator in the film industry; and how he eventually got to work on an Oscar-winning animated film.
“The biggest thing people don’t realize is the animators are the actors,” he said. “We might look at the voice actor’s performance when they are recording it, but generally they aren’t acting out what you see on screen. It’s always the animators that are the ones doing the acting. Even a lot of the motion capture stuff that you see, it’s the animators doing the work, not the actors. There’s a lot of stuff we have to clean up and do ourselves.”
Ward, who lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, said he got into animation when he was about 12 and saw “Toy Story” in theaters. Computer-generated 3D animation was something he’d never seen before. So he got into art and began specializing. After high school, he spent two years at Vincennes University, and then Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis.
There he gained skills modeling and texturing 3D animated characters. He also learned old school cel (also known as 2D) animation. But 3D is where his interest lay, and what fascinated him most was making characters move. It’s not an automated process, even on computers.
“So characters are built like puppets,” he said, “any time there’s anything that moves, we have to move it by hand. So any time the arm comes up or the eyes blink, or any type of movement you see, it’s being done by hand. That’s generally what we (animators) do. We’re not necessarily setting up the cameras.”
He said cameras are built into the 3D computer program, and are generally set up by someone else before they start. The lighting is usually handled by someone else after the animation is done.
“I don’t know what attracted me to animation,” he said. “I guess the acting. The people watching. The rhythm. There is just something about the movement that really spoke to me. … I tried all different aspects. I tried lighting; I tried rendering; I tried texturing and modeling ... and I really gravitated toward animation.”
After college, Ward experienced difficulty getting into the industry, getting rejection after rejection as he applied for work. Luckily, he had a sister in San Diego, who allowed him to move in for a few months and get closer to the industry.
It also allowed him to work on his reel and continue his schooling at animationmentor.com, an online school specializing in animation with industry teachers. He eventually attended an animation conference in Los Angeles, and landed his first gig with Sony Pictures Imageworks for the DC film “Green Lantern.” That was nine years ago.
Ward said much of his work for “Green Lantern” centered around the computer generated suit worn by star Ryan Reynolds. There was no physical costume. It was animated. Ward said the outfit had to be perfectly tracked to Reynolds’ body throughout the film to make it look real.
He also got to do some animation for the villain Parallax. And although he wasn’t a fan of the finished film, Ward enjoyed working on it and picking up the tools of the trade.
Following his stint on the DC film, Ward found work on two Smurf movies, “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” three live-action Spider-Man films, and the Tom Cruise vehicle, “Edge of Tomorrow,” one of his favorites.
Much of his work on that film centered around animating the alien villains.
“They were uniquely designed so it was a real challenge to come up with how they would move through space,” he said. “So we had to come up with a very interesting, but not humanlike, way they could move. It was just really fun and something new to figure out. I was really happy with how the movie turned out.”
But it was his work on Sony’s 2018 award-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” that garnered all the attention.
“I’ve been in the industry for nine or 10 years and that’s the one that got all the newspaper articles,” he said. “It’s just so well received and won so many awards. It’s been a very different experience.”
Ward spent six to eight months working on the film, with more than two months devoted to one shot.
“That’s the really long shot when Miles first ventures into school, trying to engage in conversations and nobody is paying any attention to him,” Ward said. “And he is trying to fit in and he doesn’t quite fit in, so he just gives up and walks to class. So that one was really fun and challenging to work on.”
He also performed significant work animating Peter Parker when he gets mustard and ketchup on his hands while eating a burger, and Spider-Gwen when she duels the villain Scorpion.
“From the very beginning, just seeing the early tests being done at the studio, you could just tell (Spider-Verse) was something very unique and something we’ve never seen before,” Ward said. “I definitely pushed a bit on that movie because I wanted to work on it.”
According to Ward, the unique look of the animation was due to what he called “animating on twos.” In normal 3D animation, every frame in each of the 24-frames-a-second you see, is unique. But in “Spider-Verse,” every other frame was unique.
“So you’ll see double the frames every two frames,” Ward said, “so it definitely can look jarring at first, but your eyes kind of adjust and get used to it. It’s generally used in 2D animation. People animate on twos to kind of save time and money only having to animate half the frames you would need to.
“But for 3D animation, we had to create a whole new program, like a whole new set of tools to adjust for animating on twos for the movie. It was a different experience, but it was fun. I liked it.”
Ward also liked getting a chance to hold the Best Animated Feature Oscar and Golden Globe won by the film. He said one of the directors brought them by the studio so the animators could see what their work helped earn. According to Ward, around 700 animators worked on “Spider-Verse.”
His advice for future animators.
“You have to really be passionate,” he said. “There are so many online resources now that if you take it upon yourself to search those out and be active online, there’s so many ways you can get critiques of your work, put your stuff out there and get people to look at it. That’s just going to help you immensely. Just be active in the animation community.”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is now playing in theaters.
For more information on Ward’s presentation at the Lubeznik Center, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.