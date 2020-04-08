The MCHS Military Drill Team finished third out of 21 schools in their Regional Championship meet at Purdue University. The cadets will begin practicing in the summer to win that meet next year and qualify for the National meet in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Submitted photos / MCJROTC
Cadets line up to march in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The cadets will continue to support local events through the school year and the summer.
The MCJROTC Color Guard leads the cadets in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
