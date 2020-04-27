La PORTE — Several hundred members of the Class of 2020 will be completing their high school careers in the next couple months, but their final days will be much different than past classes.
Stay-at-home orders, remote learning and closed schools mean graduating seniors won’t have all the same ceremonies, get-togethers and congratulatory events as past classes.
That’s where Adopt-a-Senior, La Porte County comes in – a way to show the graduates that they are being respected, loved and celebrated.
“The idea of the ‘Adopt a Senior, La Porte County’ actually came from speaking with my sister-in-law,” said Amanda Lower, who started the program which has already become a big hit around the county.
“Our nephew is a senior in Louisiana and she knows how lately I’ve been expressing compassion towards the Class of 2020,” the La Porte resident said.
“As a community, we are all in this together, but knowing how many pivotal moments these kids are missing out really pulls at my heartstrings.”
While Lower does not have a senior of her own, her oldest is a junior “and I know he, along with many of his friends, were looking forward to so many things this spring.”
It’s a countywide, statewide and nationwide problem.
“Many seniors lost out on their last season of sports; final concerts they were going to participate in; awards ceremonies and even knowing they were walking the halls for the final time with their friends,” Lower said.
“I know it pales in comparison to what others are dealing with right now with this virus, but these moments they are missing out on still count.”
The idea behind Adopt-a-Senior is a simple one, she said.
“If you are a senior or a loved one of a senior, you can choose to recognize them. You share what you feel comfortable about who they are, their accomplishments and their plans for the future.
“If you so choose, you can also create an Amazon ‘Wishlist’ for that student. Creating a wish list allows for someone to shop and ship an item to you – without knowing your address, thus maintaining privacy.”
If the family knows the person wanting to “adopt” them, they also have the option of sharing their address privately if the “adopter” wants to deliver something that may not be on the wish list, Lower said.
Anyone who feels inclined also has the option to “adopt” that senior. By doing so, they can purchase an item off of their wish list to be sent directly to that senior.
“Or if you know the family, drop off a card even,” Lower said. “Honestly, it’s just a small way that, as a community, we can reach out to these kids who are missing out on so much.”
She said the response to the Facebook page – Adopt a 2020 Grad, La Porte County – “was a bit slow at first, but once the word started to spread it has really caught one. Currently we have over 400 people in the group with new seniors being added daily!
“We are hoping to continue this trend and reach as many of our local class of 2020 students as possible.”
Recently, she added, “We have been contacted by some locals businesses who want to offer goods and/or services to our local seniors and their families.”
For complete details, to sign up a senior, or to look for a senior to adopt, visit the Facebook page.
Anyone who is a senior – or knows one – from and La Porte County school is allowed to make a post, Lower said.
“We are hoping each student is able to be ‘adopted’ and is able to be blessed in a small way.”
