City of La Porte Code Compliance Director Jeff Batchelor, left, and Mayor Tom Dermody field questions from members of the local business community during a Retail Roundtable event at Go Aerial Fitness on Wednesday evening. Several officials explained the new administration’s renewed emphasis on code and law enforcement during the discussion.
Police Chief Paul Brettin, left, and Assistant Chief Nate Thode talk about their department’s increased crackdown on drug dealing over the past several weeks during Wednesday’s event. Mayor Dermody told the group he plans to host quarterly meetings with business owners to update them on city governmental affairs and to gather feedback on how his administration can better support the La Porte economy.
La PORTE — A simple glance at the numbers shows that Mayor Tom Dermody is living up to his campaign promise to clean up La Porte
In his first month on the job, Code Compliance Director Jeff Batchelor and his staff have issued more than 450 citations to residences and businesses currently in violation of the city’s blight ordinances. After five years of lax enforcement, the department is getting “back to basics,” issuing notices for everything from leaving garbage and debris outside one’s home to having vehicles without license plates sit in one’s driveway, Batchelor said.
