La PORTE — A simple glance at the numbers shows that Mayor Tom Dermody is living up to his campaign promise to clean up La Porte

In his first month on the job, Code Compliance Director Jeff Batchelor and his staff have issued more than 450 citations to residences and businesses currently in violation of the city’s blight ordinances. After five years of lax enforcement, the department is getting “back to basics,” issuing notices for everything from leaving garbage and debris outside one’s home to having vehicles without license plates sit in one’s driveway, Batchelor said.

