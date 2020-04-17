INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced today the BMV is increasing the number of branches open by appointment only to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement.
Three additional branches will be operating beginning on Monday bringing the total to nine. These branches remain open only to complete transactions critical to support the need to continually increase the number of newly licensed commercial truck drivers supporting the Hoosier state, for both business and agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.