ACHIEVEMENT MEDAL FOR LA PORTE SOLDIER

Colonel Gil Cardona, left, deputy chief of staff of U.S. Army Central (Forward), pins the Army Achievement Medal on Sgt. Christopher Lindborg, a mass communications noncommissioned officer with USARCENT, on June 28 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Lindborg, a La Porte native, was awarded the medal for excellence in physical fitness, quality storytelling and mentorship within his public affairs detachment.

 Submitted photo / U.S. Army / Staff Sgt. Justin Hardin

