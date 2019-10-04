SOUTH BEND — The remains of more than 2,000 aborted fetuses, found at the Illinois home of a doctor who formerly worked at clinics in northern Indiana, have been returned to Indiana as authorities determine their ultimate disposition.
Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Thursday he has overseen the transportation of 2,246 aborted fetuses back to Indiana after they were discovered in September at the Crete, Illinois, home of the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Investigation by Will County (Illinois) authorities determined the fetuses were aborted by Klopfer between 2000 and 2002 at clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne.
The St. Joseph County Coroner’s office assisted in bringing the remains back to Indiana, and has taken custody of them for now.
“This investigation has been a team effort involving multiple offices and agencies since the day it began, and it remains a team effort as we proceed forward,” Hill said. “Our priority throughout this process is to give proper respect to the remains of these unborn children and to the women and families associated with them.
“We are still working through the decision-making process in regard to ultimate disposition of these remains, and we will continue to proceed with appropriate care and consideration at each step of the way. For now, we can simply let everyone know that these remains are back home in Indiana,” he said.
“We have taken custody of the remains,” said St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann, who said “for purposes of maintaining decorum, respect and safety,” the whereabouts of the preserved fetuses will not be disclosed.
“We will treat them with due respect and will maintain their integrity until such time as we are directed with respect to their proper disposition.”
Besides ensuring the remains receive “appropriate disposition under Indiana law,” the Attorney General’s office is working to preserve and protect thousands of medical records found both at Dr. Klopfer’s Illinois home and at his abandoned Indiana abortion clinics, Hill said.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-South Bend, said she’s been “deeply troubled” by the discovery of the remains in Klopfer’s garage.
“This is one of the most heinous, disgusting events I have ever seen,” she said. “I ... want to make sure it never happens again, and I’m very grateful to the Attorney General and the St. Joe team that has worked on this issue.”
The AG’s office has set up a phone number and email address for use by anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who wishes to inquire – questions@atg.in.gov or 317-234-6663.
In 2016, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law requiring medical facilities bury or cremate fetal remains following abortions. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law.
While authorities consider disposition of the remains, both the Diocese of Gary and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend have offered to assist by providing burial sites.
“I am honored to offer a final resting place for the fetal remains,” Michael Welsh, chief operations officer of Gary Diocesan Cemeteries, said last month. “We are working with officials to explore how to best facilitate that process.”
The Rev. Michael J. Yadron, administrator of the Diocese of Gary, said, “Bodies are the temples of the soul. When a life ends, we bury that person with reverence.
“As so many others, I was appalled when I first heard about the finding of more than 2,246 medically preserved remains of unborn children in the Illinois home of Ulrich Klopfer, who performed thousands of abortions in Northwest Indiana over the years.
“I am in full support of the investigation underway by the attorneys general in both Indiana and Illinois,” Yadron said. “Following the lead of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, which is offering assistance in the burials, the Diocese of Gary’s Catholic cemeteries have also offered to bury the fetal remains,” Yadron said.
— from staff and wire reports
