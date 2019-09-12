A vision of La Porte

La PORTE — After a long summer of hard work, the 106-foot mural in Plaza 618 has been completed. The Visual Arts Council of La Porte invited locals to celebrate the gargantuan artwork by holding a ribbon cutting at the plaza on Wednesday afternoon.
The mural was the brainchild of Indiana Artist Tom Torluemke and the Visual Arts Council. Torluemke was commissioned after the council identified a need for the artwork in Plaza 618.
The mural depicts La Porte’s history and development through the ages.
“It deals with all of the historical characters that were a part of La Porte’s advancement,” said Torluemke.
Mayor Mark Krentz announced at the ribbon cutting that a permanent sign is being made to serve as a guide to the mural, so that the viewer can get a clearer understanding of the concept. The sign will be made from cast aluminum and will be displayed in front of the mural.
Torluemke enlisted other artists to assist him with painting the mural. Assisting him were Billy Pozzi and Linda Doorman who were instrumental in the mural coming together.
Krentz spoke of his confidence in Torluemke and the group during the ceremony.
“When I met Ton Torluemke and Linda Doorman, we became fast friends and I knew that Tom had the heart and the passion to create this mural for La Porte,” Krentz said.
Work on the mural started at the beginning of June and spanned most of the summer. The painters ran into some obstacles along the way. Torluemke recalled the sun beating down so hard that it delayed work on the mural for hours.
"When the sun came over I couldn’t paint because it would rake across the wall and the drawing disappeared,” Torluemke said.
Torluemke is relieved to be able to see the final product of his vision.
“I’m very happy to be finished. I was a little nervous throughout because of all of the portraits that I had to paint. Once I passed the midpoint, everyone (in the portrait) was alive, so I had to focus on the likenesses of those people so they wouldn’t get mad at me,” he said jokingly. “The community has been superb, outstanding. I had support all the way through and met all kinds of wonderful people.”
Beth Shrader, the city’s staff member assigned to the Historic Preservation Commission appreciated how the historical elements came together.
“I love all of the color and movement," Shrader said. "All of the transitions flow together perfectly. It works in so much more of La Porte’s history than I could have imagined any artist would be able to do.”
Many from the Visual Arts Council came out to congratulate the team on a job well done.
“I’m kind of an awe right now," Thaddeus Cutler said. "When we started this project it was literally just an idea. As we know, a lot of times ideas don’t come to fruition, and this one did. Watching Tom and Billy work over the summer and seeing the community come out to see art being made before their eyes — it was amazing.”
“I’m overjoyed," Laura Cutler added. "It’s everything we could have ever wanted and more. It’s grander and more exciting than we could have expected. We knew Tom would be great, but, wow, he blew it out of the water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.