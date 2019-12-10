A LITTLE CHRISTMAS MAGIC

Kalita Magic will be performing for the 18th time at the annual La Porte County Sheriff's Children's Christmas Show at 10 a.m. Saturday in the La Porte High School auditorium. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and Matt Kalita will be performing at 10 a.m. Following the show, Santa Claus will make an appearance and all children in attendance will receive a gift. The show is sponsored the La Porte County Sheriff's Association and the cost is $5 for adults, with children 15 and under admitted free. For more information, contact Kalita at 324-7328.

 Submitted photo / Kalita Magic

