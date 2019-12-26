A holiday gathering

Photos by Amanda HaverstickHundreds of waterfowl, including Canada geese and ducks, filled up much of Stone Lake over the weekend as temperatures became increasingly milder. According to the National Weather Service Friday’s high is expected to reach 40 degrees and the weekend will remain in the 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s on Monday with a chance of snow.
