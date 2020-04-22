MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore Public Media wants viewers to submit short videos or photos showing what they are doing at home during this pandemic to stay safe, active and engaged.
“We are looking to gather videos from a diverse group of people that reflects our diverse communities, such as students, parents, teachers, business owners, or community volunteers,” said Matt Franklin, VP of TV Operations.
“Even though we are facing a time like we have never known, we are looking to share stories that show the fun and innovative ways that people from across the region are getting through their day.”
Lakeshore Public Media is the Northwest Indiana member of the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, serving the state’s second largest urban area through Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio.
Lakeshore PBS said it is looking for viewers to submit 1-2 minute videos that they can share on-air and online. Those interested should email the station at INthistogether@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Lakeshore PBS is also looking to recognize people who are keeping the region going amid the pandemic, such as health care workers, first responders, transit workers or grocery cashiers. Lakeshore PBS said it will gather all submissions and share across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland on-air and online.
“There is no telling how long this crisis will continue, but Lakeshore is here to continue to focus its media resources and messaging to educate and inform listeners and viewers of all ages in response to the Coronavirus outbreak,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.
“We are asking viewers to share what they are doing to get through this challenging time,” Muhammad said. “While we represent different walks of life, and even though we are apart, we truly are all in this together.”
“We have already heard of many great stories of people and businesses working hard to make life easier for others,” Franklin said. “Whether you host an online book club, volunteer to help in your community or just find ways to keep learning at home fun, please email us so we can share your story with others.”
Lakeshore PBS has also been airing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s addresses to Hoosiers about the coronavirus, including his statewide stay-at-home announcement on March 23 and ongoing updates broadcast live from Indianapolis weekdays at 1:30 p.m.
The digital team at Lakeshore Public Media has compiled a landing page for information gathered by staff and partners, including IPB News, NPR, the Associated Press, the CDC and the state of Indiana and Illinois. The information is available online at lakeshorepbs.org/covid19.
Visit LakeshorePBS.org/In ThisTogether for submission information and video tips.
