John W Brubaker, 92, of Warren, died at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020.
Everyone may gather at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on March 04 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 05.
A service to follow at 2 p.m. on March 05 with the Rev. Greg Andrews and Rev. Steven Bard officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Preferred memorials: Petroleum United Methodist Church 3625 E 2nd
Petroleum, Indiana 46778 or to the Donors Choice.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.