State Pairings
at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium
Television: All six state championship games will air live on Fox Sports Indiana (1A, 2A, 3A) and Fox Sports Indiana Plus (4A, 5A, 6A), an alternate channel, due to an overlap with the Indiana Pacers telecasts both days.
Webstream: For viewers outside of the Fox Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FSI coverage area, the stream will be available only on delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.
Radio: Each game will be broadcast on affiliates of the IHSAA Champions Network.
Friday
(All times CST)
Class A
Lafayette Central Catholic (11-3) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0), 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (13-1) vs. Heritage Hills (14-0), 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Valparaiso (13-0) vs. New Palestine (13-0), 6 p.m.
Saturday
(All times CST)
Class 2A
Eastbrook (12-2) vs. Western Boone (13-1), 11 a.m.
Class 4A
East Noble (14-0) vs. Evansville Memorial (12-1), 2:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Carmel (10-3) vs. Center Grove (8-5), 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.