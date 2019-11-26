State Pairings

at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium

Television: All six state championship games will air live on Fox Sports Indiana (1A, 2A, 3A) and Fox Sports Indiana Plus (4A, 5A, 6A), an alternate channel, due to an overlap with the Indiana Pacers telecasts both days.

Webstream: For viewers outside of the Fox Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FSI coverage area, the stream will be available only on delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

Radio: Each game will be broadcast on affiliates of the IHSAA Champions Network.

Friday

(All times CST)

Class A

Lafayette Central Catholic (11-3) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0), 11 a.m.

Class 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (13-1) vs. Heritage Hills (14-0), 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Valparaiso (13-0) vs. New Palestine (13-0), 6 p.m.

Saturday

(All times CST)

Class 2A

Eastbrook (12-2) vs. Western Boone (13-1), 11 a.m.

Class 4A

East Noble (14-0) vs. Evansville Memorial (12-1), 2:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Carmel (10-3) vs. Center Grove (8-5), 6 p.m.

