Zack Eldridge

Last week's/overall record: 7-1/59-26

This week's picks:

Valparaiso 28, La Porte 10

New Prairie 35, Plymouth 28

Merrillville 31, Crown Point 27

Elkhart Central 27, Mishawaka 22

Hobart 34, Lowell 14

Notre Dame 37, Duke 13

Purdue 20, Northwestern 14

Georgia 31, Missouri 17

Bears 23, Lions 16

Colts 29, Dolphins 12

Jim Peters

Last week's/overall record: 6-2/58-20

This week's picks:

Valparaiso 35, La Porte 14

New Prairie 41, Plymouth 27 

Merrillville 27, Crown Point 24

Mishawaka 24, Elkhart Central 20

Hobart 42, Lowell 13

Notre Dame 38, Duke 17

Purdue 19, Northwestern 16

Georgia 34, Missouri 21

Lions 23, Bears 19

Colts 28, Dolphins 23

Jack Parodi

Last week's/overall record: 6-2/53-27

This week's picks:

Valparaiso 35, La Porte 14

New Prairie 35, Plymouth 28 

Merrillville 27, Crown Point 21

Elkhart Central 28, Mishawaka 24

Hobart 42, Lowell 20

Notre Dame 27, Duke 14

Purdue 20, Northwestern 3

Georgia 38, Missouri 17

Lions 23, Bears 13

Colts 31, Dolphins 14 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.