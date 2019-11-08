MICHIGAN CITY — A “quick-witted” firefighter who doubles as an EMT and SCUBA diver; a “compassionate and devoted” EMT; and a police officer carrying on in his father’s career path have been named tops in their field for 2019.
At its annual Public Service and Safety Awards program last week, the Michigan City Exchange Club honored Michigan City Police Officer Adam Brinkman as the Police Officer of the Year; Michigan City firefighter Greg Fletcher as Firefighter of the Year; and Capt. Jeffery Koon as EMS Provider of the Year.
Koon was nominated by La Porte County Emergency Medical Services Assistant Administrator Eric Fenstermaker for his “everyday attributes and sacrifices” he exhibits.
“Capt. Koon has a great deal of pride and dedication to the community that he serves, the department he works for, and to the staff who works under his leadership,” Fenstermaker said. “With these qualities, Capt. Koon is an asset to La Porte County EMS and we are fortunate to have someone with such compassion and devotion.”
MCPD Sgt. Chris Yagelski called Brinkman’s award a “distinguished and well deserved honor.”
Brinkman, the son of retired Lt. Cary Brinkman of the MCPD, has served four years on the department.
“In that time, he has accumulated one life saving award and three letters of commendation,” Yagelski said.
MCFD spokesman Tony Drzewiecki had plenty of praise for Fletcher.
“In the past year, Firefighter Greg Fletcher has participated and completed numerous state and local certification classes. He successfully attended and passed what some call the ‘Special Forces of the Fire Service,’ and became one of the elite Indiana Smoke Divers.”
It’s a 60-hour program over six days “designed for the experienced firefighter who desires realistic training in self-survival, firefighter rescue, advanced search and rescue, thermal imaging, emergency procedures, teamwork, discipline, team leadership, situational awareness and decision making, as well as how to function within the elements of the Incident Command System,” Drzewiecki said.
The program “condenses and replicates the extreme demands that may be placed on firefighters at any incident ... Currently this prestigious program has only 50 Indiana firefighters that have successfully completed the course.”
Fletcher is also one of only six SCUBA divers in La Porte County to hold certification as an Ice and Rescue Diver, Drzewiecki said. “He is continually committed to the Michigan City Fire Department Dive Team as he trains in all facets of rescue diving.”
He called Fletcher an “extremely dependable and valued member of the Michigan City Fire Department. He is a role model for other young firefighters as he rarely takes time off; and he even trains with and mentors new recruits during this off time. He loves being a firefighter and loves to come to work.
“Greg’s ability and confidence make him an experienced and reliable asset on the fire ground, despite his relatively short career as a Michigan City Firefighter. He is a Certified EMT and handles medical calls with utmost professionalism. His interactions with his patients always shows a sensitivity to their specific needs.
“On a personal level, Greg has a quick wit that helps keep the laughter flowing and the mood light on our shift. Although he tends to be light-hearted, he is never flippant in attitude. He is always extremely respectful to his commanding officers, and when confronted with constructive criticism, Greg learns from it quickly to make sure it isn’t a recurring situation. Greg has an excellent work ethic; is quick to lend a helping hand whenever the need arises; and is well-liked by everyone he encounters.”
Fenstermaker thanked the Exchange Club for hosting the event and recognizing those who serve.
“It is an honor and pleasure to have members of the community who care and give back to those who are dedicated to serve and sacrifice so much.”
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.