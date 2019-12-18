YMCA holds Community Christmas Party 

Submitted photosRuby and Brogan Kohler, ages 4 and 3, respectively, were a little hesitant as they approached Santa Claus during the annual YMCA Community Christmas Party on Dec. 10. Children were treated to crafts, games and holiday refreshments.
Four-year-old Markayla Holmes concentrates on making a festive bracelet.
Annalise Vaughn, 6, makes a Christmas ornament, one of the crafts available for youngsters at the Elston Branch event, with assistance from YMCA volunteer Joe Condon.
Submitted photosRuby and Brogan Kohler, ages 4 and 3, respectively, were a little hesitant as they approached Santa Claus during the annual YMCA Community Christmas Party on Dec. 10. Children were treated to crafts, games and holiday refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.