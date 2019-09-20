Wurstfest kicks off fall in Harbor Country

THREE OAKS, Mich. — The Three Oaks Wurstfest in Three Oaks, Michigan, will usher in the season of craft beers, cider and wines from the region.
The family-friendly festival will offer live music all day, a Classic Car show, arts and crafts vendors, wine and beer, children's activities and more on Saturday in downtown Three Oaks.
Presented by the Three Oaks DDA, Wurstfest will begin with a Classic Car show on S. Elm Street starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time. All classic cars are free to attend and live music from MG Bailey and others can be heard in Chamberlain Path from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. At 11 a.m. more than 40 farm/art/craft/food vendors and kids activities, including face painting and pumpkin decorating, open on the block of South Elm between Linden and Central Streets. The beer/wine tent and live music starts at noon at the corner of Central and Elm Streets.
Event Schedule (all times Eastern):
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Three Oaks Farmers Market
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Car Show on North Elm Street between Central Drive and Maple
• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. — Vendors, kids activities and live music on South Elm Street between South Central and entrance of Speedway
• noon-7 p.m. — Beer/Wine Tent open in parking lot of Elm and South Central
Live music schedule (all times Eastern):
• 11:30 a.m. — The Newports
• 1:30 p.m. — The Edgar Willbury Experience
• 3:30 p.m. — Red Deluxe
• 5:30 p.m. — WYSIWYG
“This year we are expanding the craft beer offerings to over 15-plus brewers, two wineries and Journeyman Distillery tastings, with food pairings of brats, BBQ, tacos and beer cheese sloppy joe’s making this truly a 'Octoberfest' event," said organizer Cathi Rogers, adding that the local merchants will be part of the Wurstfest scene offering specials.
With limited gates pedestrians can move freely through the downtown area and there will be detour signs that show how to get around town and to the other businesses, so visitors can enjoy Three Oaks. The festival is free to attend and pet friendly.
Breweries include: Round Barn Brewery, Tapistry Brewing Company, Saugatuck Brewing Company, Silver Harbor Brewing Company, Perrin Brewing Company, Elk Brewing, Barn Brewers Brewery, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, North Pier Brewing Company, Sister Lakes Brewing Company, Waypost Brewing, Three Blonds Brewery, Paw Paw Brewing, Haymarket Brewing, Great Mead Hall & Brewing Company, along with ciders from Black’s Hard Cider and two regional wineries; Round Barn Winery and Lazy Ballerina Winery. Journeyman Distillery will be joining the event to highlight their award-winning spirits, made just 500 yards away from Wurstfest’s downtown location.
Event sponsors include: Journeyman Distillery, Classic Catering & Events, Fusion Design Group, Lakeshore Recycle, Patellie’s, Dooley's Lakehouse Pub, Hardings, New Buffalo Beach Club, Drier's Meat Market, Honor Credit Union, @ Properties, School of American Music, Mak Salon, Horizon Bank, Grand Beach Auto, Blue Moon Vintage Market, Corvette Central, Hancock & Hancock, and Goods & Heroes.
