WORD WINNERS

Submitted photo / READ La Porte CountyREAD La Porte County hosted its 16th annual Scrabble Tournament on Sept. 19 at the VFW in La Porte. David Wittchen and Leah Wittchen, left, took first place; Connie Conjalka, center, and Jane Wickstrom (right) came in second; and Carolyn Pillai and Krishna Pillai were third. Participants also enjoyed appetizers and a silent auction of gifts. READ La Porte County thanked all participants and sponsors, including Level “Q” Sponsors La Porte Hospital and Unity Foundation; Level “X” Sponsors Michiana Antique Auto Club and The Floor Store; and Level “K” Sponsors Exchange Club of La Porte County, Maple City Dentistry, Schmitt and Kaylor CPAs, and Steven and Martha King. 

