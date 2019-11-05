Just as fast as the leaves have changed colors, they are falling off the trees just as quick.
All of the pretty reds, yellows, shades of orange. They’re all beautiful in their own way. But as they fall down it seems that winter comes closer and closer.
Like most other living things, leaves hold quite a bit of water. As temperatures get colder so does the water in those leaves. As fall progresses, the stems to leaves will often harden and form a seal between the tree and its leaves. This protects the trees so that the water held in the main section of the trees won’t freeze and cause internal issues within your trees. When the leaves fall, the seal has matured and the leaves are no longer needed by the trees.
Leaves are made up of many chemicals. During the summer months when photosynthesis is needed and in progress the leaves will appear green. Once the trees begin to get ready for dormancy they actually return to their real colors minus the chlorophyll.
Carotenoids cause tree leaves to turn yellow and shades of orange, while anthocyanin is what causes other leaves to become red in the fall. Some of your darker colored leaves are actually assisted by sugars trapped inside of the leaves.
Of course the part no one ever likes is the part where they fall and you have to rake them up. You could take your lawnmower and go over them a few times cutting them into smaller pieces. That will help them to break down quicker and then they can return beneficial nutrients to the ground. Adding leaves to your compost pile is also a great way to make use of all of your fallen leaves.
Lastly if you just can’t figure out what to do with them, bag them up and take them to the Zigler Road compost site. Just remember that if you use a plastic bag that you can empty it at the compost site, but you must take it back with you when you leave.
You can also use your leaves to cover some of your more tender perennials. The leaves will help to provide a barrier to the freezing rain and ice which could be harmful to your plants. In the spring, when the weather warms up, you can remove the leaves and let your plants emerge after a long winter's nap.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
