This list includes events that are open to the public. All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Monday for inclusion in Thursday’s What’s Happening. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
WHAT’S TO EAT?
Wednesdays
GRACE CAFE
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Free dinner
Activities for all ages
Fridays
FISH FRY
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
From 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken.
Special: Meatloaf with Au Gratin Potatoes.
Soup is Vegetable.
To go orders available: (219) 326-9757.
Smoke-free environment.
Prices vary.
FISH FRY
Third Friday of the month
BROASTED FISH DINNER
Terre Coupee Masonic Lodge, at the corner of Timothy and Dunn streets, New Carlisle.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern
All-you-can-eat fish, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert and drink.
Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for children younger than age 12
Saturdays
PRCU KITCHEN
PRCU, 620 Bach St
The PRCU Kitchen is open to the public every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Must be 18.
Sundays
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Fish Lake Property Owners Association
Every first Sunday from March to October excluding holidays
From 8 to 11 a.m.
Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E, Walkerton (Fish Lake)
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
Questions? Call Cary at (219) 575-7009.
SUNDAY BREAKFASTS
PRCU, 620 Bach St.
Every second Sunday of each month
From 8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat buffet. Menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
Cost is adults - $8, ages 6 to 12 - $4 and ages 5 and under are free.
AYCE BREAKFAST BUFFET
American Legion, Post 400, 302 Lakeside St., Walkerton (Fish Lake)
Every second Sunday of the month, November through April, starting Nov. 12.
(219) 369-1242
7:30 to 11 a.m.
Menu includes: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and patties, bacon and pancakes.
Cost is $7 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
BLOODY MARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Third Sunday of every month
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring Blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for adults and carryouts, $7 for Seniors, $5 for EMS, police and fire. Children 5-12 are $5 and as always children under 5 eat free.
Open to the public.
Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2.50 each.
Any questions, please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Friday
FISH FRY
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
Serving time is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
FISH FRY
VFW Post 1130, 181 W McClung Road,La Porte
4 to 6:30 p.m.
Special: Rib eye steak dinner. All you can eat Pollock.
EVENTS
Sundays
BINGO
Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4, Fish Lake
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a light lunch.
Bingo is at 1:15 p.m.
For more information, call (219) 575-9262
Second and fourth Sundays each month
FRIENDS AND FAMILIES OF ADDICTS MEET
State Street Community Church, 209 State St., La Porte
4 p.m.
Friends & Family of Addicts is a support group that gives you the chance to meet others struggling with loved ones’ addictions.
For more information, call (219) 575-7182.
Tuesdays
BEAUTIFUL MINDS
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Mental health discussion group.
For more information, contact Kelly at (219) 380-7354.
Second Tuesday each month
PFLAG
PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
6:30 p.m.
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will always include advocacy, education and support.
For more information contact: (219) 561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Second Wednesday each month
CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO
St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte
6:30 p.m.
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Every Wednesday
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Community Room of the Westville Methodist Church, 154 W. Main St.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Call Howard Hacker at (219) 785-2687 or Betty Morris at (219) 785-6142.
Every Wednesday Morning
WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN
If you are motivated to lose weight and are looking for a casual, fun-filled group of women who share the same goals, check out Women In Transition (WIT). This group meets once a week to offer support and encouragement to its members. There are no gimmicks, no special food to buy, no mandatory diets to follow and no costly dues to pay. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Agape Christian Church on the lower level at 1601 I St., La Porte. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. A general discussion on weight and health related topics starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting adjourns at 9:30 a.m. A $2 monthly fee pays for contest prizes and other group activities. If interested in joining, come to a meeting and be prepared to lose weight!
Fridays
BINGO
VFW Post No. 1130
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte.
Contact: (219) 324-9355
First and third Fridays
THE PARTNERS TABLE FOR SUPPORT & DISCUSSION GROUP
La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., Meeting Room A, La Porte
11 a.m. to noon
Are you the spouse, partner, or caregiver of a military veteran with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), or any other injury? If so, please join our new and free support group, The Partners Table for Support & Discussion Group. In addition to participants sharing information, experiences and knowledge, there will be a theme topic each week that will be of particular interest to our audience. Literature pertaining to the topic of the week will be distributed to meeting participants. Come connect with other spouses, partners and caregivers of military veterans. Please note this is not a counseling service and we do not provide counseling or therapy services.
Meetings are also held the second and fourth Fridays at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 South Main St., Lower Level Molloy Room, South Bend, from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time. (There will no meeting on Thanksgiving Day.)
For questions please email NorthernIndianaPartnersWithPTSDandTBI@outlook.com
Friday
NOT SO NEWLYWED GAME
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
6 p.m.
You do not have to be married. Can be a couple or just best friends.
$5 per couple. Drink specials and finger foods available.
Any questions, call Kathy at (219) 380-9383.
Saturday-Sunday
MILL POND FESTIVAL #33
Mill Pond Park, Union Mills
Featuring a parade, music, food, golf shoot out, crafts fireworks and a dance Saturday night and breakfast and a car show on Sunday
Sunday
MILL POND FESTIVAL CAR SHOW & MOTORCYCLE SHOW
Mill Pond Park, CR-400W, Union Mills
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: Best of Show, MAAC Chairman’s Choice, MAAC President’s Choice, Mill Pond Festival Choice, People’s Choice and Top 2 Motorcycles. 75 dash plaques. Top 35 vehicle trophies.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
For more information, call (219) 393-3494 or (219) 326-8365 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Aug. 31
Trivia Night
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m.
$10 per person, 10 people per team. 15 teams max.
Bucket specials, shot specials and drink specials. 50-50 drawing.
That same day the American Legion Riders will be having a port a pit chicken dinner at 4:30 p.m. Presale tickets only can be bought at the bar.
Please email kaym16@hotmail.com to register your team or call Kathy at 362-3542 and she will sign you up.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Tracy United Methodist Church, located on U.S. 6, southeast of La Porte, west of Walkerton
Breakfast served from 7 to 11 a.m.
In advance: $7 Adults $4 ages 6-12 under 6 free
At the door: $8 Adults $4 ages 6-12 under 6 free
Save 50¢ off adult at door ticket with an unexpired, nonperishable donation to the food pantry.
Menu: Bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits & sausage gravy, fruit and drink.
Carry-outs available. Handicap Accessible
For more information, call Tracy UMC at (219) 224-8001
Sept. 3
CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON
Portofino Restaurant, located at 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Seating starts at 11:15 a.m.
The cost is $12.
Rosanne Moore, of Sunman, Indiana, will present “Beauty and My Beast.”
Special feature will be Pam Weaver of First Source Bank speaking about “Life Transitions.”
Make reservations for the luncheon by Aug, 30.
Make cancellations by 10 a.m. Sept. 2.
Call Jan at 324-0008.
Friends of CWC is the sponsor of the event.
Sept. 7
DOOR VILLAGE HARVEST FESTIVAL ANTIQUE CAR AND TRUCK SHOW
Scipio Township Park, 3501 W. Joliet Road, La Porte
Cars or trucks should be registered and in place by 9 a.m.
Restored and unrestored vehicles (excluding Modified and Street Rods). No entry fee. Register at the Michiana Antique Auto Club canopy.
Rain or shine. Dash plaques and awards to be given: First and second place for cars and trucks, Public’s Choice, Festival Chairman’s Choice and Scipio Township Trustee’s Choice.
For more information, call Bob at (219) 682-4596.
Sept. 21
SUNFLOWER FAIR CAR SHOW
Downtown La Porte on Michigan Avenue
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Enter and register at Michigan Avenue and Osborn Street.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: Mayor’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, People’s Choice, MAAC President’s Choice and MAAC Chairman’s Choice. 70 dash plaques. Top 25 vehicles.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
For more information, call (219) 682-4596 or (219) 326-8365 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
SUNFLOWER FAIR RUMMAGE SALE
La Porte New Church by the La Porte County Public Library
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Clothing, outerwear, jewelry, housewares, toys, collectibles, bicycles and much more. All in great condition and very reasonably priced.
For more information: www.laportenewchurch.org
Sept. 27
TRIVIAFEST 2019
Michigan City Senior Center, 2 on the Lake, Michigan City
Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m.
Hosted by Michigan City’s esteemed Trivia Master, Mark Irwin Kline.
Cost is $10 per player. Teams of 8-10 suggested. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Register your team at 362-4224 or bkohn@educateMC.net
Proceeds will benefit Michigan City Area Schools “Future Wolves” elementary athletic programs.
Sept. 28
SIXTH ANNUAL UMW ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 362-2443.
ART EXPLOSION
Barker Hall, 600 Franklin St., Michigan City
10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Local artists will display their talents for the community at the Art Explosion at Barker Hall, located in the heart of Michigan City’s thriving Uptown Arts District.
The event is sponsored by Barker Hall, Michigan City Art League (MCAL) and Land of Lakes Art Alliance (LOLAA).
Categories include sculpture, drawing, pottery, stained glass, fiber art, photography and jewelry.
There is a general fee of $25 per booth. The fee is refundable if the artist is not selected. Students through high school age can exhibit for free with others in the Student Booth, but space is limited.
Payment is required to submit an application. Application forms may be obtained by email at: artexplosionmc@gmail.com.
More information may be found on Facebook at www.facebook/artexplosionmc.
Sept. 29
WANATAH SCARECROW FESTIVAL CAR SHOW
Wanatah Lions Club Park, 309 School Drive (located next to the school)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: MAAC President’s Choice, MAAC Chairman’s Choice, Best of Show, Dewey’s Auto Supply Inc. Choice, Wanatah Festival Chairman’s Choice. 200 dash plaques. Top 65 vehicles for trophies.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 204 N. Ohio St., Wanatah.
For more information, call Kathy or Jerry Orcutt at 326-8365 or (219) 393-3494 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Oct. 6
OKTOBERFEST
St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Parish in Michigan City announces that its 2019 Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 6 at the Michigan City Elks Lodge, 416 E. U.S. 20. , Michigan City
Save the Date to enjoy dinner, raffle, music, games. Kids under 12 will eat free from the kids menu. Call (219) 878-1835 for more information.
Oct. 8
HARPS & CHORDS
Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte
7 p.m.
Harps & Chords is an emerging new duo from New York City featuring harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press. Performing contemporary and popular music from various decades, they have created a strong following for their intimate yet energetic performances. Both Daisy and Jacki have ranging backgrounds and performance experience having played at venues both in the U.S. and abroad. Their repertoire includes classic Beatles songs, Elvis songs, Bob Dylan classics, George Gershwin and many other well-loved standards from the past and present.
This concert is included in the La Porte Community Concert Season Ticket. The public may purchase tickets at the door at the cost of $20 for adults and $8 for students through high school. For more information call 362-5292.
Oct. 12
ARTS & CRAFT SHOW
Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7111N CR-300W, Michigan City
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homemade and creative crafts, goodies, food and beverages available.
For vendor inquiries, contact (219) 608-4906 or (219) 506-2665.
ONGOING
THRIFT SHOP BAG SALE ON CLOTHES AND SHOES
St. John's Thrift Shop is having its annual bag sale on all clothes and shoes.
For just $10 you may fill a large paper bag with any clothes or shoes. Individual clothes are 1/2 price each. Racks are filled with clothing in all sizes that can be worn in late summer or fall seasons.
This sale will run for four weeks with lower prices each week. Come in for a bargain and tell a friend!
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Check us out on Facebook. Stop in soon.
ROLAND LEE HOCKETT ART EXHIBIT
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Through Oct. 5, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is hosting an exhibition of the works of former La Portean Roland Hockett. A 1956 graduate of and former art teacher at La Porte High School, Roland Hockett has works installed internationally. The exhibit includes about 30 works in multi-media, copper work, paintings, and sketches. Regular Museum admission rates, adults $5, 60 and older $4, under 18 free.
THE GOLDEN AGE: INDIANA LITERATURE (1880-1920)
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Sept. 4 to Sept. 30, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drawn from collections at the Indiana Historical Society, Indiana State Library and Indiana University’s Lilly Library, the exhibition at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum explores what came to be known as the “Golden Age of Indiana Literature.” From 1880 to 1920, Hoosier authors achieved both national prominence and popular acclaim. A 1947 study found that Indiana authors ranked second to New York in the number of bestsellers produced in the previous 40 years. The exhibit concentrates on the lives and careers of four individuals – George Ade, Meredith Nicholson, Booth Tarkington and James Whitcomb Riley.
For more information, call 324-6767.
ENDANGERED HERITAGE
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society will present Endangered Heritage, a collections care advocacy exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society, providing information about the need for good collections management. It will give examples of the dangers to objects in collections and information about the collections care needs of Indiana’s organizations. The exhibit focuses on the needs of heritage collecting organizations for humidity and temperature controls, adequate storage, and funds to care for their collections. Featured are solutions to the problems facing Indiana’s heritage collections, with suggestions on ways to help. Visitors to the exhibit will learn how they can assist in preserving Indiana’s history.
For more information, call 324-6767.
