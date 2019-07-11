This list includes events that are open to the public. All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Monday for inclusion in Thursday’s What’s Happening. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
WHAT’S TO EAT?
Wednesdays
GRACE CAFE
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Free dinner
Activities for all ages
Fridays
FISH FRY
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
From 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken.
Special: Chicken Salad or Crab Salad Cold Plate.
Soup is Tomato Tortellini.
To go orders available: (219) 326-9757.
Smoke-free environment.
Prices vary.
FISH FRY
Third Friday of the month
BROASTED FISH DINNER
Terre Coupee Masonic Lodge, at the corner of Timothy and Dunn streets, New Carlisle.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern
All-you-can-eat fish, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert and drink.
Cost for adults is $8 and $4 for children younger than age 12
Saturdays
PRCU KITCHEN
PRCU, 620 Bach St
The PRCU Kitchen is open to the public every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Must be 18.
Sundays
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Fish Lake Property Owners Association
Every first Sunday from March to October excluding holidays
From 8 to 11 a.m.
Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E, Walkerton (Fish Lake)
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
Questions? Call Cary at (219) 575-7009.
SUNDAY BREAKFASTS
PRCU, 620 Bach St.
Every second Sunday of each month
From 8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat buffet. Menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
Cost is adults - $8, ages 6 to 12 - $4 and ages 5 and under are free.
AYCE BREAKFAST BUFFET
American Legion, Post 400, 302 Lakeside St., Walkerton (Fish Lake)
Every second Sunday of the month, November through April, starting Nov. 12.
(219) 369-1242
7:30 to 11 a.m.
Menu includes: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and patties, bacon and pancakes.
Cost is $7 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
BLOODY MARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Third Sunday of every month
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring Blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for adults and carryouts, $7 for Seniors, $5 for EMS, police and fire. Children 5-12 are $5 and as always children under 5 eat free.
Open to the public.
Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2.50 each.
Any questions, please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Friday
FISH FRY
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
Serving time is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
Saturday
ALL YOU CAN PANCAKE BREAKFAST
VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte
7 to 10 a.m.
$8 for adult and 12 and under - $4.
July 21
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring all you can eat, Blueberry and regular pancakes, sausage, bacon, hash browns, fresh scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for Adults and carry out, $7 for Seniors, children 5-12 is only $5, and as always children under 5 eat free. EMS, police and fire only $5. Bloody Marys and Mimosas for only $2.50.
Open to the public.
Any questions please call Kathy at (219) 380-9383
EVENTS
Sundays
BINGO
Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4, Fish Lake
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a light lunch.
Bingo is at 1:15 p.m.
For more information, call (219) 575-9262
Second and fourth Sundays each month
FRIENDS AND FAMILIES OF ADDICTS MEET
State Street Community Church, 209 State St., La Porte
4 p.m.
Friends & Family of Addicts is a support group that gives you the chance to meet others struggling with loved ones’ addictions.
For more information, call (219) 575-7182.
Tuesdays
BEAUTIFUL MINDS
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Mental health discussion group.
For more information, contact Kelly at (219) 380-7354.
Second Tuesday each month
PFLAG
PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
6:30 p.m.
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will always include advocacy, education and support.
For more information contact: (219) 561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Second Wednesday each month
CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO
St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte
6:30 p.m.
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Every Wednesday
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Community Room of the Westville Methodist Church, 154 W. Main St.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Call Howard Hacker at (219) 785-2687 or Betty Morris at (219) 785-6142.
Every Wednesday Morning
WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN
If you are motivated to lose weight and are looking for a casual, fun-filled group of women who share the same goals, check out Women In Transition (WIT). This group meets once a week to offer support and encouragement to its members. There are no gimmicks, no special food to buy, no mandatory diets to follow and no costly dues to pay. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Agape Christian Church on the lower level at 1601 I St., La Porte. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. A general discussion on weight and health related topics starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting adjourns at 9:30 a.m. A $2 monthly fee pays for contest prizes and other group activities. If interested in joining, come to a meeting and be prepared to lose weight!
Fridays
BINGO
VFW Post No. 1130
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte.
Contact: (219) 324-9355
First and third Fridays
THE PARTNERS TABLE FOR SUPPORT & DISCUSSION GROUP
La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., Meeting Room A, La Porte
11 a.m. to noon
Are you the spouse, partner, or caregiver of a military veteran with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), or any other injury? If so, please join our new and free support group, The Partners Table for Support & Discussion Group. In addition to participants sharing information, experiences and knowledge, there will be a theme topic each week that will be of particular interest to our audience. Literature pertaining to the topic of the week will be distributed to meeting participants. Come connect with other spouses, partners and caregivers of military veterans. Please note this is not a counseling service and we do not provide counseling or therapy services.
Meetings are also held the second and fourth Fridays at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 South Main St., Lower Level Molloy Room, South Bend, from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time. (There will no meeting on Thanksgiving Day.)
For questions please email NorthernIndianaPartnersWithPTSDandTBI@outlook.com
Saturday
BROWNIE’S MEMORIAL POKER RUN
VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte
Registration is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. First bike out is at 10 a.m. Last bike in is at 4:30 p.m.
Cost is $25 per person and $35 per couple. Pay online at www.browniesmemorial.com and receive $5 off registration.
A pancake breakfast is from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost is $8 for adult and 12 and under - $4.
There will be prizes for best poker hand and worst poker hand, a silent auction and raffles.
Live music featuring Red Deluxe is from 4 to 8 p.m.
All proceeds benefit the Michael J. Brown Memorial Fund.
July 20
12TH ANNUAL OLD CAR SHOW
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is open to cars that are 1989 and older. All the cars will be on display on the museum grounds. Trophies will be awarded.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the fee is $15 per car.
A DJ will be playing period music and Homerun Hot Dogs will sell food and beverages.
Admission is $5 per car load and includes entrance to the museum.
Aug. 10
HOG DAYS IN THE HEIGHTS
Zook Farrington American Legion Post 434, 500 Grayton Road, Kingsford Heights
Registration is at 10 a.m.
KSU at 11 a.m.
Last Bike in at 4 p.m.
Event features: Bike rodeo, live music, hog roast, porker run, raffles and fun games for the kids.
Open to the public. Any questions, call (219) 393-3035.
Aug 25
MILL POND FESTIVAL CAR SHOW & MOTORCYCLE SHOW
Mill Pond Park, CR-400W, Union Mills
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: Best of Show, MAAC Chairman’s Choice, MAAC President’s Choice, Mill Pond Festival Choice, People’s Choice and Top 2 Motorcycles. 75 dash plaques. Top 35 vehicle trophies.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
For more information, call (219) 393-3494 or (219) 326-8365 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Sept. 7
DOOR VILLAGE HARVEST FESTIVAL ANTIQUE CAR AND TRUCK SHOW
Scipio Township Park, 3501 W. Joliet Road, La Porte
Cars or trucks should be registered and in place by 9 a.m.
Restored and unrestored vehicles (excluding Modified and Street Rods). No entry fee. Register at the Michiana Antique Auto Club canopy.
Rain or shine. Dash plaques and awards to be given: First and second place for cars and trucks, Public’s Choice, Festival Chairman’s Choice and Scipio Township Trustee’s Choice.
For more information, call Bob at (219) 682-4596.
Sept. 21
SUNFLOWER FAIR CAR SHOW
Downtown La Porte on Michigan Avenue
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Enter and register at Michigan Avenue and Osborn Street.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: Mayor’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, People’s Choice, MAAC President’s Choice and MAAC Chairman’s Choice. 70 dash plaques. Top 25 vehicles.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
For more information, call (219) 682-4596 or (219) 326-8365 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Sept. 28
SIXTH ANNUAL UMW ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 362-2443.
Sept. 29
WANATAH SCARECROW FESTIVAL CAR SHOW
Wanatah Lions Club Park, 309 School Drive (located next to the school)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: MAAC President’s Choice, MAAC Chairman’s Choice, Best of Show, Dewey’s Auto Supply Inc. Choice, Wanatah Festival Chairman’s Choice. 200 dash plaques. Top 65 vehicles for trophies.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 204 N. Ohio St., Wanatah.
For more information, call Kathy or Jerry Orcutt at 326-8365 or (219) 393-3494 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
ONGOING
SUMMER BARGAINS AT THRIFT SHOP
St. John's Thrift Shop has clothes for the whole family: Shorts, tank tops, swimwear, T-shirts, sandals and more.
You can also find golf clubs, tools, sports items and toys.
The shop offers a large variety of merchandise, such as jewelry, dishes, cookware, bed linens and books. You can read about new donations and weekly sales when you like us on Facebook.
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., La Porte and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
ROLAND LEE HOCKETT ART EXHIBIT
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Through October 5, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is hosting an exhibition of the works of former La Portean Roland Hockett. A 1956 graduate of and former art teacher at La Porte High School, Roland Hockett has works installed internationally. The exhibit includes about 30 works in multi-media, copper work, paintings, and sketches. Regular Museum admission rates, adults $5, 60 and older $4, under 18 free.
ANNUAL PHOTO CONTEST
The theme of this year’s La Porte County Historical Society Museum’s photography contest is La Porte County Doors and Windows. The photo must be current, unframed, 8”x10”, and in black and white or color. The subject of the photograph must be in La Porte County and be at least 50 years old. The deadline for submission of the unframed photo is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the museum. Photographers must fill out an entry form for each photo. The photos will become property of the museum. Judging will be on Aug. 17 and the photos will remain on display at the museum through the end of September. La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte, IN 46350 Call 324-6767.
