This list includes events that are open to the public. All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Monday for inclusion in Thursday’s What’s Happening. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
WHAT’S TO EAT?
Wednesdays
GRACE CAFE
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Free dinner
Activities for all ages
Fridays
FISH FRY
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
From 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken.
Special: Beef Manhattan.
Soup is Vegetable.
To go orders available: (219) 326-9757.
Smoke-free environment.
Prices vary.
FISH FRY
Third Friday of the month
BROASTED FISH DINNER
Terre Coupee Masonic Lodge, at the corner of Timothy and Dunn streets, New Carlisle.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern
All-you-can-eat fish, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert and drink.
Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for children younger than age 12
Saturdays
PRCU KITCHEN
PRCU, 620 Bach St
The PRCU Kitchen is open to the public every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Must be 18.
Sundays
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Fish Lake Property Owners Association
Every first Sunday from March to October excluding holidays
From 8 to 11 a.m.
Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E, Walkerton (Fish Lake)
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
Questions? Call Cary at (219) 575-7009.
SUNDAY BREAKFASTS
PRCU, 620 Bach St.
Every second Sunday of each month
From 8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat buffet. Menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
Cost is adults - $8, ages 6 to 12 - $4 and ages 5 and under are free.
AYCE BREAKFAST BUFFET
American Legion, Post 400, 302 Lakeside St., Walkerton (Fish Lake)
Every second Sunday of the month, November through April, starting Nov. 12.
(219) 369-1242
7:30 to 11 a.m.
Menu includes: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and patties, bacon and pancakes.
Cost is $7 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
BLOODY MARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Third Sunday of every month
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring Blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for adults and carryouts, $7 for Seniors, $5 for EMS, police and fire. Children 5-12 are $5 and as always children under 5 eat free.
Open to the public.
Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2.50 each.
Any questions, please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Friday
FISH FRY
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
Serving time is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
Sunday
BREAKFAST BUFFET
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat breakfast buffet menu includes: Omelet station, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
Cost is: Adults - $8, children 5-12 - $3 and kids under 4 - free.
For more information, call 362-2446. Open to the public.
Jan. 17
FISH FRY
American Legion Post #21 on U.S. 421 in Westville
5 to 8 p.m.
All you can eat dinner includes: Hand breaded pollock, chicken strips, french fries, creamy coleslaw, salad, rolls and free homemade desserts.
Special veterans and senior pricing: Adults - $9, seniors (60 years+) and vets - $8, kids 12 and under - $5, preschoolers -free. Carry-outs available.
Jan. 26
CHILI COOK-OFF
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2439, 190 W. McClung Road, La Porte
$20 entry fee per team cash prizes awarded to the top three teams with 100% payout based on team participation. Teams must supply three gallons of their best chili.
Judging starts at noon. Following judging, starting at 1 p.m. all you can eat chili will be offered for $5 per person.
Call (219) 393-8148 for sign up and information. This event is open to the public.
EVENTS
Sundays
BINGO
Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4, Fish Lake
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a light lunch.
Bingo is at 1:15 p.m.
For more information, call (219) 575-9262
Tuesdays
BEAUTIFUL MINDS
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Mental health discussion group.
For more information, contact Kelly at (219) 380-7354.
Second Tuesday each month
PFLAG
PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
6:30 p.m.
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will always include advocacy, education and support.
For more information contact: (219) 561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Second Wednesday each month
CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO
St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte
6:30 p.m.
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Every Wednesday
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Community Room of the Westville Methodist Church, 154 W. Main St.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Call Howard Hacker at (219) 785-2687 or Betty Morris at (219) 785-6142.
Every Wednesday Morning
WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN
If you are motivated to lose weight and are looking for a casual, fun-filled group of women who share the same goals, check out Women In Transition (WIT). This group meets once a week to offer support and encouragement to its members. There are no gimmicks, no special food to buy, no mandatory diets to follow and no costly dues to pay. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Agape Christian Church on the lower level at 1601 I St., La Porte. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. A general discussion on weight and health related topics starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting adjourns at 9:30 a.m. A $2 monthly fee pays for contest prizes and other group activities. If interested in joining, come to a meeting and be prepared to lose weight!
Fridays
BINGO
VFW Post No. 1130
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte.
Contact: (219) 324-9355
First and third Fridays
THE PARTNERS TABLE FOR SUPPORT & DISCUSSION GROUP
La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., Meeting Room A, La Porte
11 a.m. to noon
Are you the spouse, partner, or caregiver of a military veteran with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), or any other injury? If so, please join our new and free support group, The Partners Table for Support & Discussion Group. In addition to participants sharing information, experiences and knowledge, there will be a theme topic each week that will be of particular interest to our audience. Literature pertaining to the topic of the week will be distributed to meeting participants. Come connect with other spouses, partners and caregivers of military veterans. Please note this is not a counseling service and we do not provide counseling or therapy services.
Meetings are also held the second and fourth Fridays at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 South Main St., Lower Level Molloy Room, South Bend, from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time. (There will no meeting on Thanksgiving Day.)
For questions please email NorthernIndianaPartnersWithPTSDandTBI@outlook.com
Saturday
TRIVIA NIGHT
TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte.
1 p.m. start time — time could change.
$30 entry free.
First 30 players to sign up.
For more information, call 362-2446. Open to the public.
Jan. 8
CASH BINGO
American Legion Post #21, 107 N. Flynn Road (U.S. 421) in Westville.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m.
The $20 entry includes cards for all the regular games; special games sold separately. There is an 80% payout on all regular games. Progressive Jackpot for coverall game. Cookies and other special games to win. Food, snacks and drinks are available, no outside food or drinks please. This is a smoke free hall. Players must be 18 years or older to play.
Contact (219) 785-2923 with questions. Come have some fun and games with friends at BINGO!
ONGOING
BARGAINS AT THRIFT SHOP
St. John's Thrift Shop offers a different 1/2 price sale each week.
There are still many winter coats, boots and scarves to keep warm this winter. The shop has a variety of goods: Bedding, curtains, toys, puzzles, furniture, pictures and more. Check out the selection of books, housewares, jewelry and purses on display.
Like us on Facebook to see photos of new donations and to learn about weekly sales.
The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St., La Porte, open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note: when La Porte Schools are closed due to weather, the Thrift Shop also closes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.