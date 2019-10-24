This list includes events that are open to the public. All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Monday for inclusion in Thursday’s What’s Happening. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
WHAT’S TO EAT?
Wednesdays
GRACE CAFE
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Free dinner
Activities for all ages
Fridays
FISH FRY
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
From 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken.
Special: Beef & Noodles.
Soup is Tomato.
To go orders available: (219) 326-9757.
Smoke-free environment.
Prices vary.
Third Friday of the month
BROASTED FISH DINNER
Terre Coupee Masonic Lodge, at the corner of Timothy and Dunn streets, New Carlisle.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern
All-you-can-eat fish, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert and drink.
Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for children younger than age 12
Saturdays
PRCU KITCHEN
PRCU, 620 Bach St
The PRCU Kitchen is open to the public every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Must be 18.
Sundays
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Fish Lake Property Owners Association
Every first Sunday from March to October excluding holidays
From 8 to 11 a.m.
Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E, Walkerton (Fish Lake)
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
Questions? Call Cary at (219) 575-7009.
SUNDAY BREAKFASTS
PRCU, 620 Bach St.
Every second Sunday of each month
From 8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat buffet. Menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
Cost is adults - $8, ages 6 to 12 - $4 and ages 5 and under are free.
AYCE BREAKFAST BUFFET
American Legion, Post 400, 302 Lakeside St., Walkerton (Fish Lake)
Every second Sunday of the month, November through April, starting Nov. 12.
(219) 369-1242
7:30 to 11 a.m.
Menu includes: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and patties, bacon and pancakes.
Cost is $7 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
BLOODY MARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Third Sunday of every month
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring Blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for adults and carryouts, $7 for Seniors, $5 for EMS, police and fire. Children 5-12 are $5 and as always children under 5 eat free.
Open to the public.
Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2.50 each.
Any questions, please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Friday
FISH FRY
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
Serving time is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
Saturday
SEAFOOD DINNER
Queen of All Saints school cafeteria, 1715 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City
4 to 7 p.m.
A seafood dinner will benefit renovations to the forthcoming Sacred Heart Homeless Shelter in Michigan City. Knights of Columbus Council #12591 will host the event.
A fish and shrimp combo dinner served with coleslaw, fries, bread and butter is on the menu. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $10. All proceeds will be donated to the shelter, as well as any leftover food from the event.
POLISH SMORGASBORD
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Cocktails and soup are at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m.
Featuring homemade gourmet Polish food. Cost is $15. Advance ticket sales.
For more information, call 326-9757.
CHICKEN AND NOODLE DINNER and FEATHER PARTY
The Exchange Club of La Porte County is hosting a Chicken and Noodle Dinner Fundraiser followed by a Feather Party at the American Legion Hamon Gray Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte.
Dinner will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $9 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, roll and dessert. There will be a cash bar available.
Feather Party with 50/50 raffle, tip boards of meat trays, turkeys, hams, etc., and a silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the club’s upcoming youth, community, Americanism and child abuse prevention projects.
Nov. 1
FISH FRY
Walkerton Elementary, 805 Washington, Walkerton
4 to 7 p.m.
All you can eat.
Cost is $9 per person.
Nov. 2
4-H POULTRY CLUB CHICKEN NOODLE DINNER
La Porte County Fairgrounds
4 to 7 p.m.
Menu includes: Chicken and noodles, potatoes, vegetable, bread and butter, beverage and homemade dessert.
Cost: Adults - $8 in advance and $9 at the door and 10 and under — $5 in advance and $6 at the door.
Carryouts are available.
Silent auction winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
Call June Lenig for tickets at (219) 608-6032.
Nov. 16
BBQ DINNER
New Community AME Church, 102 Ludlow St., La Porte
11 a.m. t 2 p.m.
Rip tips dinners are $10. Pre-sale only. Dinners include: Rib tips, spaghetti, dessert and bread.
For more information, call (219) 325-8121.
EVENTS
Sundays
BINGO
Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4, Fish Lake
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a light lunch.
Bingo is at 1:15 p.m.
For more information, call (219) 575-9262
Tuesdays
BEAUTIFUL MINDS
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Mental health discussion group.
For more information, contact Kelly at (219) 380-7354.
Second Tuesday each month
PFLAG
PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
6:30 p.m.
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will always include advocacy, education and support.
For more information contact: (219) 561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Second Wednesday each month
CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO
St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte
6:30 p.m.
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Every Wednesday
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Community Room of the Westville Methodist Church, 154 W. Main St.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Call Howard Hacker at (219) 785-2687 or Betty Morris at (219) 785-6142.
Every Wednesday Morning
WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN
If you are motivated to lose weight and are looking for a casual, fun-filled group of women who share the same goals, check out Women In Transition (WIT). This group meets once a week to offer support and encouragement to its members. There are no gimmicks, no special food to buy, no mandatory diets to follow and no costly dues to pay. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Agape Christian Church on the lower level at 1601 I St., La Porte. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. A general discussion on weight and health related topics starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting adjourns at 9:30 a.m. A $2 monthly fee pays for contest prizes and other group activities. If interested in joining, come to a meeting and be prepared to lose weight!
Fridays
BINGO
VFW Post No. 1130
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte.
Contact: (219) 324-9355
First and third Fridays
THE PARTNERS TABLE FOR SUPPORT & DISCUSSION GROUP
La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., Meeting Room A, La Porte
11 a.m. to noon
Are you the spouse, partner, or caregiver of a military veteran with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), or any other injury? If so, please join our new and free support group, The Partners Table for Support & Discussion Group. In addition to participants sharing information, experiences and knowledge, there will be a theme topic each week that will be of particular interest to our audience. Literature pertaining to the topic of the week will be distributed to meeting participants. Come connect with other spouses, partners and caregivers of military veterans. Please note this is not a counseling service and we do not provide counseling or therapy services.
Meetings are also held the second and fourth Fridays at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 South Main St., Lower Level Molloy Room, South Bend, from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time. (There will no meeting on Thanksgiving Day.)
For questions please email NorthernIndianaPartnersWithPTSDandTBI@outlook.com
Oct. 26
TRUNK OR TREAT
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
3 to 5 p.m.
Dress up in your Halloween costume for an afternoon of fun while you trunk or treat from decorated vehicles.
There will also be an AYCE Ham & Bean Dinner from 5 p.m. until gone. The cost is $5 per person and $1 hot dogs are available for the children.
Trunks needed: Decorate your trunk or set-up a spot inside in the hall and Have fun passing out candy. To reserve your spot call 362-2446.
Open to the public.
Nov. 1-3
LA PORTE COUNTY HOLIDAY BARN/SHOP HOP
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shop La Porte County’s best kept secrets- tour four unique area businesses offering holiday goods, gifts, decorations, antiques, folk art, handcrafts, salvage, re-purposed, vintage, primitives, furniture, collectibles, yard art, one-of-a-kinds and more. Pick up a rack card at participating shops, visit all four shops and enter a drawing to win one (of five) $25 gift certificates redeemable at any of the Hop shops.
Barn/ Shops on the Hop include: Plain and Fancy, 5395 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 362-5277, Barn Style 2194 E. Ind. 2, Rolling Prairie, 324-2276, Fawn Run Farm Mercantile, 3883E CR-700N, Rolling Prairie, (219) 778-2809 and Freckle Farm, 508 State St., La Porte, (219) 851-2857.
Facebook search: La Porte County Antique Barn Shop Hop Events and Open Houses. “LET’S GO TO THE HOP!”
Nov. 5
CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON
Portofino Restaurant, located at 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Seating starts at 11:15 a.m.
The cost is $12.
Janice Price, from Green Castle, Indiana, will speak about “The Power of Personality.”
Make reservations for the luncheon by Nov. 1.
Make cancellations by 10 a.m. Nov. 4
Call Jan at 324-0008.
The Floor Store, 401 Boyd Blvd., La Porte, is the sponsor of the event.
Nov. 7
SOLAR WORKSHOP
New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library Activity Room, 408 Bray St., New Carlisle
5 p.m. Central / 6 p.m. Eastern
A solar energy education workshop will be held in New Carlisle with volunteers from Solarize Northern Indiana. The workshop is open to homeowners, farmers, businesses, churches, etc. in northern Indiana interested or anyone who is curious about the recent growth in the adoption of solar energy.
Guest speakers will include area homeowners and farmers who have installed solar panels and the Michiana Area Council of Governments with experience in solar energy installation. Solar installers who can answer technical questions will be on hand. A representative from the local USDA office will also talk about a grant available to farmers and rural small businesses for energy projects, such as solar panels.
Nov. 8
INDIAN TRAIL PTA QUARTER PADDLE AUCTION
Indian Trail Elementary School, 3214 Ind. 104, La Porte
Doors open at 5 p.m. Auction starts at 6 p.m.
The evening’s fun will include many items to bid on, door prizes and a 50/50. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.
Only $5.
Tickets are available for purchase at Indian Trail Elementary School, Thodes Floral, Judees and by contacting Natalie McMahan at nmcmahan@lpcsc.k12.in.us
Groups of 10 may reserve their seating. Extra paddles are $3 at the door.
This is an adult only event.
Nov. 9
MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY PARTY
American Legion Post #37, 756 U.S. 20, Michigan City
The Michiana Marines Corps League Detachment #1348 invite all Marines and Corpsmen along with their spouses or guests to the Marine Corps Birthday Party.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Raffle drawings will be held after dinner is over.
Plan on attending to tell your war stories along with having a good time.
ONE-DAY RUMMAGE SALE
Manna House (La Porte New Church), 905 Maple Ave.
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas, other holiday items, coats and jackets will all be HALF-PRICE.
All in great condition and very reasonably priced.
For more information: www.laportenewchurch.org
Nov. 11
32ND ANNUAL VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM
La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St.
9:30 a.m.
Coffee and donuts are available from 8 to 9:15 a.m. in the lower level.
Nov. 15
DOUBLE-DOUBLE DUO IN CONCERT
Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte
7 p.m.
Double-Double Duo is about much more than coffee; each duo member is a ‘double threat’ on two instruments: Kornel Wolak (clarinet/piano) and Michael Bridge (accordions/piano).
Classically trained international soloists, they use comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life. Actively touring in Europe, South America and across Canada, and now the U.S., DDD performs their all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads, and fiery folk music from around the globe.
This concert is included in the 2019-20 Season Ticket of the La Porte Community Concert Association. The public may purchase ticket at the door at a cost of $15 for adults and $5 for students through high school age. For more information call: 362-8262. Use Door 18 on the west side of the building to enter.
Nov. 16
FEATHER PARTY
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 83, Hamon Gray Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
7 p.m.
We will be playing bingo for turkeys and other meats. We will have a 50/50, cookie jars, meat boards and finger foods.
Any questions, call Kathy at (219) 380-9383 or 362-3542.
Nov. 23
CRAFT BAZAAR
South Central Schools, 9808S CR-600W, Union Mills
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Get a head start on your holiday shopping! Come out to the South Central PTO’s 6th Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar on Nov. 23. The Craft Bazaar will feature more than 50 vendors selling handmade crafts and commercial items. Shop from local artists and South Central students for hand crafted goods including: Paintings, ornaments, purses, crochet, jewelry, wreaths, signs, home decor, T-shirts, baked goods, and so much more! Vendors for the bazaar include LuLaRoe, Pink Zebra, Thirty-One, Usborne Books, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Life Expressions, Young Living, Paparazzi Jewelry, Premier Design Jewelry, Tastefully Simple, Avon, Norwex, Color Street Chalk Couture and more.
Admission to the bazaar is free. For more information or to see a sneak peek of what the vendors will be offering, visit facebook.com/scentralpto.
Dec. 20
NIGHT AT THE GIESE CHURCH
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Join the La Porte County Historical Society Museum for a Christmas night to remember. The Giese church will be lit up, and will take you back in time. Hot beverages and refreshments will be served. $1 admission for ages 18 and older, children under 18 are free.
For more information, call 324-6767.
ONGOING
AUTUMN AT THRIFT SHOP
St. John’s Thrift Shop has fall and winter clothes on display.
There are sweats, jackets, shoes, and jeans in most sizes. More clothes are put on the racks each week.
New donations often include furniture, baby items, books, kitchenwares, toys and bedding. You can find treasures each week on the 1/2 price racks.
Halloween items are also being added weekly. The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St. in La Porte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
You can like us on Facebook to learn about new arrivals and weekly sales. Stop in soon!
ENDANGERED HERITAGE
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Through Oct. 31, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society will present Endangered Heritage, a collections care advocacy exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society, providing information about the need for good collections management. It will give examples of the dangers to objects in collections and information about the collections care needs of Indiana’s organizations. The exhibit focuses on the needs of heritage collecting organizations for humidity and temperature controls, adequate storage, and funds to care for their collections. Featured are solutions to the problems facing Indiana’s heritage collections, with suggestions on ways to help. Visitors to the exhibit will learn how they can assist in preserving Indiana’s history.
For more information, call 324-6767.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Dec. 14 submission deadline
Join the La Porte County Historical Society Museum for this celebration of Christmas. Professionals and amateurs alike are welcome to submit their gingerbread creations. It can be a house or any other building. Turn in your masterpieces between Dec. 10 to 14. Judging will be on Dec. 21 and the buildings will be displayed at the museum through the holidays.
For more information, call 324-6767.
