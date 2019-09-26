This list includes events that are open to the public. All listings must be submitted in writing by noon Monday for inclusion in Thursday’s What’s Happening. Listings may be emailed to ahaverstick@heraldargus.com.
WHAT’S TO EAT?
Wednesdays
GRACE CAFE
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 7 p.m.
Free dinner
Activities for all ages
Fridays
FISH FRY
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
From 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Lake perch, catfish, walleye, shrimp and chicken.
Special: Salisbury Steak.
Soup is Cheeseburger Soup.
To go orders available: (219) 326-9757.
Smoke-free environment.
Prices vary.
FISH FRY
Third Friday of the month
BROASTED FISH DINNER
Terre Coupee Masonic Lodge, at the corner of Timothy and Dunn streets, New Carlisle.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Eastern
All-you-can-eat fish, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert and drink.
Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for children younger than age 12
Saturdays
PRCU KITCHEN
PRCU, 620 Bach St
The PRCU Kitchen is open to the public every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Must be 18.
Sundays
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Fish Lake Property Owners Association
Every first Sunday from March to October excluding holidays
From 8 to 11 a.m.
Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E, Walkerton (Fish Lake)
The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy.
Questions? Call Cary at (219) 575-7009.
SUNDAY BREAKFASTS
PRCU, 620 Bach St.
Every second Sunday of each month
From 8 to 11:30 a.m.
All you can eat buffet. Menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and bacon, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.
Cost is adults - $8, ages 6 to 12 - $4 and ages 5 and under are free.
AYCE BREAKFAST BUFFET
American Legion, Post 400, 302 Lakeside St., Walkerton (Fish Lake)
Every second Sunday of the month, November through April, starting Nov. 12.
(219) 369-1242
7:30 to 11 a.m.
Menu includes: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links and patties, bacon and pancakes.
Cost is $7 per person. Children 6 and under are free.
BLOODY MARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Third Sunday of every month
7 to 11 a.m.
Featuring Blueberry and regular pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee. $8 for adults and carryouts, $7 for Seniors, $5 for EMS, police and fire. Children 5-12 are $5 and as always children under 5 eat free.
Open to the public.
Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $2.50 each.
Any questions, please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Friday
FISH FRY
La Porte Moose Lodge, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte
Serving time is from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Menu includes: AYCE Pollock dinner, choice of baked potato, fries, cole slaw or apple sauce. Other items available include: Lake Perch, chicken, shrimp and items for children.
Open to the public. The Moose Lodge is a smoke free environment. Bring the kids and family.
Sept. 27
FISH FRY
PRCU, 620 Bach St., La Porte
4 to 7 p.m.
Menu: Lake Perch three-piece dinner — $11, Pollock three-piece dinner — $8 and all you can eat $11, shrimp nine-piece dinner — $8, chicken tenders four-piece dinner — $7, additional pieces of fish or chicken — $1.50 and additional pieces of shrimp — three for $2.50.
All dinners include fries and coleslaw. Carryout available.
Lomax Station Band performs at 7:30 p.m.
Open to the public. Must be 18.
Fish Fry
VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte
4 to 6:30 p.m.
Two specials: Tilapia (whitefish) dinner and 10 ounce New York Strip dinner.
There will also be a bake sale during the fish fry with proceeds going to Quilts of Valor for Veterans.
FISH FRY
Westville United Methodist Church, 154 W Main St., Westville
Serving from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Friday Night Fish Fry crew of the Westville United Methodist Church is serving their Friday night Fish Fries now through Nov. 1.
Dinner includes your choice of fried or baked pollack or shrimp, or fish/shrimp combo; french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, or mac and cheese or apple sauce; and drink for $9 - adults and $8 - seniors. A chicken nugget meal is $7. Children’s meal for ages 3-10 is $5 and kids under 3 are free. Dessert and pop is available at an additional charge.
Oct. 3
CULVER’S GIVE BACK
233 Pine Lake Ave., La Porte
Culver’s will have a give back day supporting Psi Iota Xi.
Oct. 6
PRCU CHICKEN WING COOK-OFF
PRCU, 620 Bach St., La Porte
9 a.m. — teams cook their wings, 11:30 a.m. — open to the public and noon — wing judging
Register your team at PRCU. There will be a $10 entry fee and a 10 pound minimum. Donation is done by each team.
A five-wing dinner with sides is $5 a plate. Wings are 50 cents each.
Oct. 12
AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS CHILI COOK-OFF
American Legion Post 434, 500 Grayton Road, Kingsford Heights
Set up starts at 8 a.m. Captains meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Cooking starts after the captains meeting. Judging is at noon. Chili will be served after the judging. Entry fee is $20.
There will be live afternoon entertainment.
The public is welcome. All you can eat chili is $4.
For more information, call (219) 393-3035.
CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE DINNER & ENTERTAINMENT
Westville American Legion Post #21, U.S. 421 (107 N. Flynn Road)
Margarita bar, Karaoke, food served from 4 to 7 p.m. Includes burger, fries or potato salad, BBQ beans and one free drink. Dinner tickets may be purchased in advance for $8, pay at door $9.
Music from 6 to 10 p.m.
Must be 18 or older to enter. For information, call (219) 785-2923.
There will also be a silent auction with gift baskets, new appliances and more, drawing at 7 p.m. (need not be present to win). Tickets for auction available at Post #21 with items on display beginning Sept. 9. Call (219) 785-2380 for auction details.
Oct. 20
CHILI COOK-OFF
Polish Falcons, 216 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
Starting at noon
Teams are $20 Registration forms are at the club
All you can eat chili is $3
EVENTS
Sundays
BINGO
Fish Lake Conservation Club, 7873 E. Ind. 4, Fish Lake
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
There will be a light lunch.
Bingo is at 1:15 p.m.
For more information, call (219) 575-9262
Tuesdays
BEAUTIFUL MINDS
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Mental health discussion group.
For more information, contact Kelly at (219) 380-7354.
Second Tuesday each month
PFLAG
PARC Community Center, 1713 Franklin St., Michigan City
6:30 p.m.
PFLAG (Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Michigan City and La Porte County Chapter meetings, for those 18 years of age and over, are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and will always include advocacy, education and support.
For more information contact: (219) 561-0948 or mcpflag@gmail.com
Second Wednesday each month
CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO
St. Peter Rectory, 1104 Monroe St., La Porte
6:30 p.m.
Nourish for Caregivers is a Catholic support group for anyone juggling the challenges of life, health, career and caring for an aging or ailing spouse, parent, child or grandchild at home, in town or at a distance. It aims to support caregivers in finding peace, comfort and joy in their caregiving journey.
Each meeting includes a timely topic, participant handouts, discussion and prayer. There is no cost to the program.
For more information or to register contact: Deacon Frank J. Zolvinski at fzolvinski@sacredheartlp.org.
Every Wednesday
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Community Room of the Westville Methodist Church, 154 W. Main St.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Call Howard Hacker at (219) 785-2687 or Betty Morris at (219) 785-6142.
Every Wednesday Morning
WEIGHT LOSS SUPPORT GROUP FOR WOMEN
If you are motivated to lose weight and are looking for a casual, fun-filled group of women who share the same goals, check out Women In Transition (WIT). This group meets once a week to offer support and encouragement to its members. There are no gimmicks, no special food to buy, no mandatory diets to follow and no costly dues to pay. Meetings are held every Wednesday at the Agape Christian Church on the lower level at 1601 I St., La Porte. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. A general discussion on weight and health related topics starts at 9 a.m., and the meeting adjourns at 9:30 a.m. A $2 monthly fee pays for contest prizes and other group activities. If interested in joining, come to a meeting and be prepared to lose weight!
Fridays
BINGO
VFW Post No. 1130
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
Location: VFW Post 1130, 181 W. McClung Road, La Porte.
Contact: (219) 324-9355
First and third Fridays
THE PARTNERS TABLE FOR SUPPORT & DISCUSSION GROUP
La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave., Meeting Room A, La Porte
11 a.m. to noon
Are you the spouse, partner, or caregiver of a military veteran with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), or any other injury? If so, please join our new and free support group, The Partners Table for Support & Discussion Group. In addition to participants sharing information, experiences and knowledge, there will be a theme topic each week that will be of particular interest to our audience. Literature pertaining to the topic of the week will be distributed to meeting participants. Come connect with other spouses, partners and caregivers of military veterans. Please note this is not a counseling service and we do not provide counseling or therapy services.
Meetings are also held the second and fourth Fridays at the St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 South Main St., Lower Level Molloy Room, South Bend, from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern Standard Time. (There will no meeting on Thanksgiving Day.)
For questions please email NorthernIndianaPartnersWithPTSDandTBI@outlook.com
Sept. 27
TRIVIAFEST 2019
Michigan City Senior Center, 2 on the Lake, Michigan City
Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m.
Hosted by Michigan City’s esteemed Trivia Master, Mark Irwin Kline.
Cost is $10 per player. Teams of 8-10 suggested. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Register your team at 362-4224 or bkohn@educateMC.net
Proceeds will benefit Michigan City Area Schools “Future Wolves” elementary athletic programs.
Sept. 28
SIXTH ANNUAL UMW ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The La Porte First United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Show at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2.
This event features over 100 artists and crafters whose top-of-the-line items reflect superb craftsmanship and originality. You will find something for every room in your home, for your patio or backyard, for children and newborn infants, for your pets, for your own personal accessorizing and for your holiday decoration needs. While shopping, don't forget to look for those unique gifts for family and friends. It will be difficult to leave empty handed! Lunch and delicious desserts will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.
For more information, call 362-2443.
Sept. 29
WANATAH SCARECROW FESTIVAL CAR SHOW
Wanatah Lions Club Park, 309 School Drive (located next to the school)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.
All cars welcome. Rain or shine. Special awards: MAAC President’s Choice, MAAC Chairman’s Choice, Best of Show, Dewey’s Auto Supply Inc. Choice, Wanatah Festival Chairman’s Choice. 200 dash plaques. Top 65 vehicles for trophies.
Entry fee is $15. No pre-registration.
Presented by the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 204 N. Ohio St., Wanatah.
For more information, call Kathy or Jerry Orcutt at 326-8365 or (219) 393-3494 or Google: Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Oct. 1
CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCHEON
Portofino Restaurant, located at 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Seating starts at 11:15 a.m.
The cost is $12.
Sharon Alexander, of Avon, Indiana, will speak about “Finding Purpose Through Different Circumstances.”
Special feature will be “Decorate Your Pumpkin!”
Make reservations for the luncheon by Sept. 27.
Make cancellations by 10 a.m. Sept. 30.
Call Jan at 324-0008.
House of Stitches, 1700 Lincoln Way, is the sponsor of the event.
Oct. 4-6
5TH ANNUAL LA PORTE COUNTY FALL BARN/SHOP HOP
Various northern La Porte County locations
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shop La Porte County's best kept secrets- tour five unique area shops offering antiques, folk art, handcrafts, salvage, re-purposed, vintage, primitives, furniture, yard art, one-of-a-kinds and more. Pick up a rack card at participating shops, visit all five to have card punched and then enter a drawing for one (of five) $25 gift certificates redeemable at any of the Hop shops. Refreshments and discounts/offers vary by shop. Barn/ Shops on the Hop include: Fawn Run Farm Mercantile, 3883E CR-700N, Rolling Prairie (219) 778-2809; Freckle Farm Primitives and Antiques, 508 State St., La Porte (219) 851-2857; Plain and Fancy, 5395 W. Johnson Road, La Porte 362-5277; Barn Style, 2194 E. Ind. 2, Rolling Prairie (219) 324-2276; and It's All About the Barn, 0744E CR-900N, La Porte (219) 778-2057. Check updates on Facebook, La Porte County Antique Barn Shop Hop Events. Grab a friend, neighbor or fellow junkin' partner and say, "Let's go to the hop!"
Oct. 5
PUMPKIN FESTIVAL FUN RUN 5K RUN/5KWALK
The 21st annual Pumpkin Festival Run, Sponsored by Westville Tri Kappa, is set for Oct. 5.
Registration is at 7 a.m. at Westville High School parking lot with the 5K Run and 5K Walk set to begin at 8 a.m. These events are for adults.
The kids race will be held at Prairie Meadow Park at 1 p.m. at Birch Field #1.
Applications may be picked up at area sports clubs and sport shops. You may also call Jane Bachman at (219) 898-3077 or email at jabachman305@gmail.com or applications may be found at www.westvillepumpkinfestival.com
8TH ANNUAL MISSION QUILT SALE
La Porte Missionary Church, 104 E.18th St., La Porte
9 a.m. to noon
Over 200 quilts $55 each, your choice. Proceeds to buy supplies to make more quilts for those in need and for missions locally, nationally and internationally.
Oct. 6
OKTOBERFEST
Michigan City Elks Lodge, 416 E. U.S. 20. , Michigan City
Doors open at 11 a.m.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish, Michigan City, welcome everyone to their Oktoberfest with a chicken dinner, music, game room and raffle.
Dinner tickets including dessert and drinks at $15 for adults and $9 for children may be purchased from parishioners or by calling (219) 872-9196 before Sept. 22. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult may eat free from the kids buffet. Carry outs available, reservations advised.
You need not be present to win our grand prize of $1,000 and other prizes.
Oct. 8
HARPS & CHORDS
Kesling Middle School Auditorium, 306 E. 18th St., La Porte
7 p.m.
Harps & Chords is an emerging new duo from New York City featuring harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press. Performing contemporary and popular music from various decades, they have created a strong following for their intimate yet energetic performances. Both Daisy and Jacki have ranging backgrounds and performance experience having played at venues both in the U.S. and abroad. Their repertoire includes classic Beatles songs, Elvis songs, Bob Dylan classics, George Gershwin and many other well-loved standards from the past and present.
This concert is included in the La Porte Community Concert Season Ticket. The public may purchase tickets at the door at the cost of $15 for adults and $8 for students through high school. Season tickets are $45. For more information call 362-5292 or 362-8262.
Oct. 12
ARTS & CRAFT SHOW
Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7111N CR-300W, Michigan City
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homemade and creative crafts, goodies, food and beverages available.
For vendor inquiries, contact (219) 608-4906 or (219) 506-2665.
Oct. 18
LETTERS FROM HOME
American Legion Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
6 p.m.
This is an old fashioned USO style show in the World War II era. Please come join us for this fantastic show. Open to the public.
Tickets are $35. Stop into the Legion and pick one up today. We will be offering food (not included in the price) before the show, and at intermission.
Tickets are pre-sale and need to be purchased by Oct. 12.
Any questions please call Kathy at 362-3542 or (219) 380-9383.
Nov. 9
MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY PARTY
American Legion Post #37, 756 U.S. 20, Michigan City
The Michiana Marines Corps League Detachment #1348 invite all Marines and Corpsmen along with their spouses or guests to the Marine Corps Birthday Party.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Raffle drawings will be held after dinner is over.
Plan on attending to tell your war stories along with having a good time.
Nov. 16
FEATHER PARTY
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 83, Hamon Gray Post 83, 228 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte
7 p.m.
We will be playing bingo for turkeys and other meats. We will have a 50/50, cookie jars, meat boards and finger foods.
Any questions, call Kathy at (219) 380-9383 or 362-3542.
ONGOING
AUTUMN AT THRIFT SHOP
St. John's Thrift Shop has fall and winter clothes on display.
There are sweats, jackets, shoes, and jeans in most sizes. More clothes are put on the racks each week.
New donations often include furniture, baby items, books, kitchenwares, toys and bedding. You can find treasures each week on the 1/2 price racks.
Halloween items are also being added weekly. The Thrift Shop is located at 303 A St. in La Porte, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
You can like us on Facebook to learn about new arrivals and weekly sales. Stop in soon!
ROLAND LEE HOCKETT ART EXHIBIT
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Through Oct. 5, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is hosting an exhibition of the works of former La Portean Roland Hockett. A 1956 graduate of and former art teacher at La Porte High School, Roland Hockett has works installed internationally. The exhibit includes about 30 works in multi-media, copper work, paintings, and sketches. Regular Museum admission rates, adults $5, 60 and older $4, under 18 free.
THE GOLDEN AGE: INDIANA LITERATURE (1880-1920)
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Now through Sept. 30, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drawn from collections at the Indiana Historical Society, Indiana State Library and Indiana University’s Lilly Library, the exhibition at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum explores what came to be known as the “Golden Age of Indiana Literature.” From 1880 to 1920, Hoosier authors achieved both national prominence and popular acclaim. A 1947 study found that Indiana authors ranked second to New York in the number of bestsellers produced in the previous 40 years. The exhibit concentrates on the lives and careers of four individuals – George Ade, Meredith Nicholson, Booth Tarkington and James Whitcomb Riley.
For more information, call 324-6767.
ENDANGERED HERITAGE
La Porte County Historical Society Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte
Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The La Porte County Historical Society will present Endangered Heritage, a collections care advocacy exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society, providing information about the need for good collections management. It will give examples of the dangers to objects in collections and information about the collections care needs of Indiana’s organizations. The exhibit focuses on the needs of heritage collecting organizations for humidity and temperature controls, adequate storage, and funds to care for their collections. Featured are solutions to the problems facing Indiana’s heritage collections, with suggestions on ways to help. Visitors to the exhibit will learn how they can assist in preserving Indiana’s history.
For more information, call 324-6767.
