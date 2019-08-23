WESTVILLE – On July 24, Westville Correctional Facility’s Warden John Galipeau was invited to speak to staff at Thomas Car Howe High School on the subject of building rapport with students while holding them to high expectations.
Warden Galipeau has served as a youth service instructor and youth service supervisor at Camp Summit Boot Camp where he held the rank of commander. He was then promoted to warden of Madison Juvenile Correctional Facility in 2016, which served the State’s only female juvenile correctional facility.
In 2016, filming of the Netflix series "Girls Incarcerated" began. The documentary television series followed the teenage offenders of the Madison Juvenile Correctional Facility in Madison, Indiana, and later the offenders of La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility. Quickly, Galipeau’s ability to build rapport while still holding the residents accountable became an example for others to look to when working with teenagers.
The visit to Thomas Howe High School was well received. Warden Galipeau said, “It’s always an honor when called upon to assist the public and offer insight.”
Recently, Warden Galipeau transferred to Westville Correctional Facility to serve as the Warden. Westville is situated on more than 200 acres in La Porte County, and contains minimum, medium and maximum security units with nearly 3,400 offenders.
