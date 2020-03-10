Wanatah family honored as Red Gold Master Growers

Pictured, from left, are Curt Utterback Sr. agriculture coordinator of Red Gold; Steve Smith Sr. director of agriculture; Red Gold Master Growers James and Scott Rice of Wanatah; and Joe Baldwin, director of agriculture.

 Submitted photo

WANATAH — Scott and James Rice of Wanatah were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 29th annual Grower’s Banquet held in Indianapolis.

The event was held in conjunction with Purdue University’s Horticulture Congress.

