La PORTE – The Commander, Darrel Cavin, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1130 and the VFW Auxiliary has announced the kick-off of this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition.
The contest gives students the opportunity to express their views on democracy, with the topic “What Makes America Great”. It is open to all local high school students.
VFW Post 1130 and the Auxiliary will award prizes to local winners and will forward those entries to the District competition where additional prizes are given. The District winner will be forwarded to the State competition, where that winner will be forwarded to the National VFW.
All State first-place winners receive a four day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of the more than $150,000 in scholarships.
Students must write and record a three-to-five minute essay on the theme “What Makes America Great” using an audio CD or flash drive and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to VFW Post 1130 by Oct. 31.
For more information, please contact Darrel at 324-9355 or Joanne at 362-1033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.