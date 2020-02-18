MICHIGAN CITY — Have you toured Michigan City’s Barker Mansion in the past but were left wondering what was behind closed doors? The Barker Mansion will offer a Behind the Scenes Tour on Thursday.
The popular tour ventures into the nooks and crannies of the building which are normally off-limits. Guests discover remnants of the past such as the central vacuum system, the furnace, and intricate electrical panels.
