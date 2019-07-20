'Trouble' headed to Footlight

MICHIGAN CITY — This month’s offering at Footlight’s open mic night, Friday at Footlight, will highlight members of the band Trouble Blind, Earl Miller and Shannon Wyels.
The night begins at 7 p.m. (door open at 6:30 p.m.) on Friday, July 26. Earl and Shannon will perform at the beginning of both segments. The remainder of the entertainment is a surprise of talent that signs up for a 15 minute spot on the stage. Admission is free, but there is a donation jar available. There will be refreshments and chances to win a dinner/show package for two. If interested in performing, there is the minimal fee of $2 per slot.
For some Trouble Blind background, Earl grew up playing banjo in a family bluegrass band, which helped earn his own way through college. In college he taught himself to play guitar, wrote some songs and has been performing in a number of rock and country bands ever since.
Shannon performed at Footlight as the lead role in the 1988 production of “Annie” (her all-time favorite) and recently in her award winning role as Winifred in “Once Upon a Mattress,” and was the Music/Vocal of the 2018 production of “Annie.”
There are no reservations needed and it is open seating. To sign-up to perform go to Footlight’s website at www.footlightplayers.org and fill out a registration form or call the theater at (219) 874-4035 and leave your name and phone number clearly on our theater line and a Footlight representative will call you back ASAP.
