THIS DONATION IS FOR THE BIRDS

Submitted photo / Chesterton Feed & Garden CenterChesterton Feed & Garden Center Chuck Roth Jr. recently donated $500 to what he called a “jewel” in our community. “The Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary is a great success story,” he said. “I can’t think of another project that has brought so many entities together … Porter County Parks, city parks, long-time residents, nature enthusiasts, Boy and Girl Scouts, civic groups, churches, the business community...” Porter County Parks Department purchased the former dumping site and volunteer labor helped make build the sanctuary, he said. From left are Terry Hoover, volunteer; Mary Kacza, Sanctuary president; Richard Maxey, project manager; and Roth.

