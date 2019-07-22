The bugs are taking over

I recently came across a post on Facebook from a page titled The Tattooed Gardener that has a picture of a sign reading “If something is not eating your plants, then your garden is not part of the ecosystem.”
So many times, I go into my garden and end up upset about having nibbled leaves and missing fruits. While I try to justify that there is always more than enough food for everyone, wildlife included, it still is not much fun picking up half eaten tomatoes because every raccoon on the block wanted a taste.
I already provide an array of flavors for them all, and many of the animals I make extra effort to plant areas further from my garden with forage mixes and native species that will help them survive. Yet they still show up in my plot of amazing food goodness. But if I was an animal in the area, I doubt that I could resist the Black Krim tomatoes either. Hopefully, I would be smart enough to let them ripen first though, and respectful enough to eat the entire tomato and not leave chunks of it behind for the gardener to clean up.
Insects are a pain as well, but they must eat too which is understandable. I just wish it wasn’t the plants that I weeded around and spent extra time watering in hopes that they would flourish. This year I didn’t plant potatoes due to my hip surgery and figured that the best part of that was the fact that I wouldn’t be out squishing potato bugs and larvae daily. Well I still don’t have potatoes, but I do have potato bugs…. on my eggplants. It’s an entire new level of flustered over my way.
Granted I could spray, but I am always worried about chemicals not really washing off and absorbing into my food and handpicking is not only time consuming but the messiest thing in the world — well close to the messiest thing.
An easier nontoxic fix if you absolutely start losing your mind is to mix some Dawn dish soap and water into a spray bottle. Shake well and then spray the insects and the leaves of your infected plants. This will usually keep animals from nibbling as well. You will need to reapply after it rains, but it will work well without using harsh chemicals. Be careful not to spray any beneficial insects such as pollinators (bees, butterflies, etc.) or praying mantis because it could harm them as well.
I am going with a laid-back approach this year and trying to work on not obsessing over things in nature that really are beyond my control. Training my chickens to eat the potato bugs has failed multiple years so, I will hand pick a few when I walk through to check on things and make it so that I do not end up spending the evening until its dark out, trying to be sure that I managed to get every single bug.
After all, there are many birds out there that need to eat, hopefully at least one type enjoys potato bugs. I can always go back to being my crazy garden obsessed self again next year if things get too out of control.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.