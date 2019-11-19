It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just around the corner — even more so hard to believe considering we had measurable snow last week. Luckily for most, Thanksgiving consists of great food with friends and family and is held indoors. Because if it was outdoors, I am not sure we would be quite as excited about it and wanting to linger.
Aside from the great food and visiting with family and friends is the fun part of trying to decide on the table decorations. You could pick out a few of those Jack be Little pumpkins or some cute gourds and spread them in small clusters on the table or around the house.
If you were wanting to have flowers, it seems as though you can’t go wrong with mums. They come in an array of fall colors. Just be sure to keep them indoors if they come from a florist so they don’t have their blooms ruined by the cold outdoors before your Thanksgiving celebrations.
If you want an arrangement, you could always be crafty and get a pie pumpkin to use as a vase. Carve the top off just as you would for a Halloween pumpkin and then scoop out the insides. The only thing different from a Halloween pumpkin is that you won’t be carving a Jack O’ Lantern face into it. You can also take the seeds from inside and season them, then roast them as an additional treat.
Place your cut flowers into the hallowed-out pumpkin and add a bit of water. If needed you could place some rocks inside to use for placing the stems in between to keep your flowers standing tall. Floral foam soaked in water would do the same trick. When you are finished, remove the rocks or floral foam and go ahead and compost your pumpkin. Or you can place it out on the tree line to let some of the wildlife around you get some extra beta carotene.
The main thing about Thanksgiving isn’t really the flowers, the decorations or the food. Although I really love the food. The most important thing is realizing how great our lives are. You could be in an awful run of bad luck, but I can almost guarantee that there is still at least one thing to be thankful for. Once you start noticing the little things that are great in life, they seem to begin to multiply. Being around family and/or friends is a bonus.
Sometimes my family drives me a bit crazy, but honestly, I know that I drive them even more crazy probably daily. And luckily, they all still stick around. The same goes for my friends, we are all happy for each other’s triumphs and feel sorrow right along with them when something doesn’t work out as planned.
I’m even thankful for all my silly animals, even if I do complain almost daily about how I must go out in the dark, freezing cold each morning just to feed them. But even though my mornings seem to start out awful just because of that, my goats, chickens and even barn cats greet me at the barn. Tails wagging, chickens clucking hello, and it automatically makes you realize in that moment, that life is amazing.
Meanwhile I am still hoping that the whole winter passes by quickly and that we are back gearing up for spring.
I hope that all of you can find a way to be thankful and have a great Thanksgiving full of love and joy. Well that, and of course plenty of delicious food.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
