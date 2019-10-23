SUPPORTING BUNDLE UP LA PORTE

Submitted photoMill Creek Community Lions Club Secretary Marolyn Klockow, left, and President Thomas Sharp, right, are shown presenting Dale Knouse, owner and director of the Cutler Funeral Home, a cash donation to purchase new much needed items for “Bundle Up La Porte.” The donations provide much needed warm coats, gloves, hats, etc, to protect the adults and children of La Porte during the cold winter weather. Distribution will be held Thursday at the Pax Center. 

