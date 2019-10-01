Now that the butterflies are full fledged migrating, I can go outside and start trimming back some of my overgrown annuals and add a touch of color with some fall flowers.
Back in the day I grew up on my mom and grandfather’s chrysanthemum farm. They grew thousands of hardy mums that would actually come back year after year. These days perennial mums are hard to come by.
If you are lucky enough to find an older variety that hasn’t been overly hybridized I have some helpful tips to help you to keep your growing year after year.
First of all mums love great drainage, as most plants do. They don’t want their roots to be sitting in a puddle whether it’s the middle of a scorching summer or the first real snowmelt of the spring. Be sure when planting or relocating your mums that you hill up the soil where you plan on placing them so that the water is able to run off of them instead of forming a waterhole, which will in turn rot the roots of your plants. They are pretty shallow rooted, so you don’t need to dig two feet down and amend all of that soil. Well you can, but your mums won’t benefit from it for years until the nice solid works its way up. For other plants it seems amending as much soil in the area is the way to go, but mums would be quite content in a drier area with some sandy soil
Pruning mums use to be quite the ordeal. By the time my mother finished one side of the field, the mums were budded and ready to be trimmed back again before the entire field had been gone through that first time. On the older varieties you would need to pinch off or trim off the flower buds until at least the 4th of July to keep them from becoming leggy and overgrown. If you didn’t they would be so top heavy when they bloomed that they would fall over and break. The stems on mums are ridiculously fragile. Now there are varieties considered no-pinch that allow you to plant and walk away. I still prefer to do at least a little pruning to keep them from getting too out of control.
Another beautiful fall flower are asters. They come in purpled, pinks, whites and blues. Some varieties can grow fairly tall, so be sure to find out the mature size before purchasing. These are perennial and pretty hardy. There are some asters at my mom’s house that have bloomed close to 30 years now. Granted, I still have to divide them on occasion.
If you have difficulty growing anything outdoors or want to start out as low maintenance as possible, pick up some fall sedum. One of the most popular varieties for as long as I can remember has been “Autumn Joy”, but there are all sorts of different colors ranging from white flowers to dark pink and even purple stemmed. They are, by far, the most hardiest plants that I have ever grown in life. Pretty much plant it and forget about it and they will come back and bloom every fall after.
If you’re just looking for something cheaper such as an annual, pick up some pansies or flowering kale for some extra color in your yard. There are plenty of other varieties and colors that nearly everyone will be able to find something of their liking.
Don’t let your yard look drab and like it’s on the verge of death, even if it is just the verge of dormancy. Get to your local plant shop or farmers market and brighten up your world with some fall plantings.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
