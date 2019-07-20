MICHIANA SHORES — Dunes Summer Theatre is preparing to provide audiences with some island fun with its production of South Pacific In-Concert, featuring Phillip Torre from Chicago’s School of Lyric Opera, as Emile De Becque and Chicago actor Jenna Fawcett.
Torre recently starred in "Sweeney Todd" with the Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater, and won a Jeff Award for Best Principal Performer in a Musical for his portrayal of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Torre has appeared in leading roles with opera companies in the U.S. and abroad including Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York City Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Manitoba Opera, Opera Maine, Opera Delaware among others.
Fawcett has performed on stages around Chicago, including the Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company and Chicago Symphony Center.
Dunes Producing Artistic Director Jeffrey Baumgartner said, “We’re thrilled to present this timeless classic on Dunes Summer Theatre stage featuring some of the region’s finest musical talents. We’re especially thrilled to present the amazing talents of musical director, Andrew Holtz, who has composited a rich and lush orchestration.”
According to Dunes Summer Theatre, South Pacific explores the issue of racial prejudice, with popular standards including "Some Enchanted Evening," "Bali Ha'i," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," "There Is Nothing Like a Dame," "Happy Talk," "Younger Than Springtime," and "I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy." South Pacific won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1950 and 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Libretto. It is the only musical production to win Tony Awards in all four acting categories. South Pacific is presented in-concert and runs for three performances only, July 26, 27 and 28. All concert tickets are $20.
The July 27 performance begins with Dunes Summer Theatre’s Annual Gala. This year’s theme is Tiki Night. Starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees of the Tiki Night fundraiser will enjoy food from Fiddlehead’s Restaurant, a silent auction, music from a celebrity guest artist, receive one drink ticket, a special gift from Dunes Summer Theatre, and priority seating to Saturday’s performance of South Pacific In-Concert. Tiki Night tickets are $75 with all proceeds going to support Dunes Arts Foundation’s theater and educational programs.
Tiki Night and individual show tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.dunesartsfoundation.org/boxoffice or call the Box Office at (219) 879-7509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.